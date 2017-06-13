5 Quick Projects to Make for Dad (Plus a Free Pattern!)

Holidays tend to sneak up on me. I always intend to buy or make presents early, but then somehow the weeks slip by, and before I know it it’s 5 days before Christmas and I haven’t bought or made a thing. This year I was determined to be better about Father’s Day, but here we are, a few days before June 18, and I have no gift. So, what projects for Dad would be quick enough on short notice that he doesn’t already have and would actually like and use? Then it hit me: a knitted gift.

A handmade gift is (almost) always better than a store-bought one, and a small project wouldn’t take much time to make. As I scoured my collection of back issues for dad-friendly projects, I came across a bow tie pattern from knit.purl Fall/Winter 2015. Perfect!

This pattern was part of a yarn review in knit.purl Fall/Winter 2015: then-assistant editor Hannah Baker created a bow tie pattern, then knit up 7 bow ties in different yarns. They’re super snazzy, as you can see, and each yarn creates a slightly different look. If, like me, you’re in need of a quick Father’s Day gift this year, look no further. Here’s our bow tie pattern—our Father’s Day gift to you!

Bow tie

With needles appropriate for your yarn, CO 16 sts. Next row *K1, sl 1 pwise wyf, bring yarn to back between needles; rep from * to end. Rep last row until piece measures 4 ½” (11 cm) from CO. Set-up Row: Note: The yarn is not worked in this row. *Sl 1 st onto first double-pointed needle (dpn), sl next st onto 2nd dpn and hold in back; rep from * to end—8 sts on each needle. Break yarn, leaving a 10” (25.5 cm) tail. With tail threaded on a tapestry needle, graft sts using Kitchener st. Pinch center of piece and wrap with a long piece of yarn to gather. Weave in ends.

If your dad isn’t a bow tie kind of guy, we still have you covered. These 5 projects work up fast and are certain to put a smile on Dad’s face this Father’s Day.

1. Bias-Knit Tie by Shirley Paden

Is your dad more of a regular tie than a bow tie kind of fellow? Knit him the fun, striped Bias-Knit Tie from Interweave Knits Winter 2005! Adjust the width and colors to suit his style.

2. Rist Canyon Beanie by Meghan Huber

The Rist Canyon Beanie, originally published in knitscene Handmade 2016, features a variation in the ribbing pattern that keeps things interesting for you but is subtle enough for a picky guy. Pick a classic neutral like gray or navy blue for a hat your dad can wear for years to come.

3. Mason’s Scarf by Carol Feller

Mason’s Scarf from Interweave Knits Holiday 2016 features beautiful cables in a tweed yarn for a classic look. Sophisticated and masculine, this scarf can take your dad anywhere, from the office to the pub. (If you’re a super-fast knitter, make the companion Mason’s Hat from the same issue for a handsome set!)

4. Daddy & Me Hats by Fatimah Hinds

Make matching hats for you and Dad! The hip beanie shape and classic cables of the Daddy & Me Hats from Love of Knitting Winter 2016 are perfect for dads who like to show a little style; try it in a bold color like green or orange to help your dad stand out from the crowd. Knit a matching beanie for yourself, or try making a larger version of the child’s hat for a different (but coordinating) look.

5. Stout Scarf by Felecia O’Connell

The easy slip-stitch pattern in the Stout Scarf from knitscene Fall 2014 creates a striking menswear look. Select yarn that matches his favorite sports team’s colors for a great game-day accessory, or choose a muted color combination like red and gray for a classic look.

I hope you’ve found some inspiration here for a handmade gift to give your dad this Father’s Day! Of course, one of the great things about dads is that they love whatever you give them, but a handknitted gift is a great way to show Dad how much you care.

What are you making your dad this Father’s Day? Let me know in the comments!

Rachel

