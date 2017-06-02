5 Projects to Make You Feel like a Knitting Hero

You guys, the Wonder Woman movie comes out today, and I’m so excited! I love superhero movies, and I’m especially excited to see one with a female main character (and several other strong female characters!). If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, head over to the movie’s official site and check it out—I promise it will make you want to see this film.

Watching this trailer gets me thinking about all the bad-ass women I know. I’m fortunate enough to have a lot of those women in my life, from family members to friends to coworkers. I’m surrounded by amazing women here at Interweave, and it’s a privilege to work with such talented women who work incredibly hard to elevate the craft and be the best knitters they can be. They’re my knitting (and professional) heroes! Much as Wonder Woman does, they inspire me to work harder, be stronger, and push my limits. Whenever I feel like a project is beyond my capabilities, they encourage me to be brave and try it anyway. They make me feel like I can conquer any project, no matter how challenging.

Want to feel like a knitting boss? Be your own superhero and knit one of these patterns! You’ll definitely be challenged, but the end results are worth it.

1. Olivia’s Cape by Amy Gunderson

I had Wonder Woman on the brain when Interweave Knits Summer 2017 landed on my desk, so it’s no surprise that the stunning cape on the cover brought to mind our heroine’s crime-fighting cape (although sadly, she doesn’t appear to wear one in the movie). The silhouettes are very similar, of course, but making Olivia’s Cape would make any knitter feel like a superhero! I’d love to knit this and wear it to the premiere—it’s too bad there isn’t enough time (and I’d be sweltering in a wool cape in June)! Maybe I can make it in time for the sequel . . .

2. Forest Path Stole by Faina Letoutchaia

I love this project! It’s so stunning, and it’s also quite challenging—Ravelry users rate it a 4.5 out of 5. Originally published in Interweave Knits Summer 2003, this stole takes inspiration from Russia (Faina’s homeland) and the Shetland Islands to create three lace patterns: fern, birch leaves, and lily of the valley. One lace pattern is challenging enough, but three? Oh my. Brave knitters only need apply for this one.

3. Float Stole by Melinda Hunt

Interweave Knits editor and knitter extraordinaire Meghan Babin made the Float Stole from Interweave Knits Spring 2009 and had this to say about it: “I felt like a champion after I finished it. It’s a lace stole featuring lengthwise folds/tuck stitch. It was NUTS. But it’s beautiful.” It certainly is, and it looks super difficult. Meghan, you’re a knitting hero!

4. Maria’s Veil by Lisa Jacobs

I see a lot of knits in this job, and I can safely say that Maria’s Veil from Interweave Knits Winter 2017 is one of the most stunning—and intimidating—pieces I’ve ever seen. Can you imagine wearing this at your wedding? Yes, please! The sheer size (50 x 50 inches!) and intricate patterning of this veil have scared off many a knitter, but knitting this veil would certainly make you feel like a boss. (Bonus hero project: Adrienne Larsen’s Snow Bunting Jacket from the same issue is also gorgeous and extremely challenging!)

5. Dublin Pullover by Varian Brandon

Dang, you guys. This sweater is amazing, and SO HARD. Meghan selected this design for Interweave Knits Winter 2017 (apparently that issue is chock-full of challenging projects), and she says: “Fingering-weight wool, stranded colorwork, and corrugated ribbing, OH MY! The rich, refined color palette of this sweater reminds me of sunlight through a glass of whiskey (I think that might be a bastardization of a Churchill quote about martinis).” If you make the Dublin Pullover for a man in your life, you are truly a hero and that man owes you free drinks for life. And it you make it for yourself (and you should!), you are your own hero and I salute you!

What have you knit that made you feel like a superhero? Let me know in the comments!

Rachel

Be a Knitting Wonder Woman!