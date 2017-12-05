5 Gifts for Knitters You’ll Covet (& a Giveaway)

I love free things, food, T-shirts, if it’s free, I’ll stop and pick it up. But by far the best free prizes come from giveaways. And this year, our holiday giveaway includes some of my favorite things: yarn, jewelry, and knitting needles. And we are thrilled to share it with you.



1. MINI TWIST Interchangeable Knitting Needle Set from Chiaogoo

The MINI TWIST interchangeable set includes 4” stainless steel tips (sizes US 000 – 1.5), three cable lengths, a Tiny Tools case, tip sleeve, mesh pouch, and a 5” needle gauge. It’s an incredibly compact case perfect for knitters on the go or those with small knitting nooks.

2. Stitch Marker Charm Bracelet from Skacel

Never forget a stitch marker again! Skacel is making a bracelet that is equal parts function and fashion. The charms fit needles up to a US size 10 and you can buy other fun charms on their site to add to your bracelet.

3. Cap Kit from Oomingmak

The Oomingmak Musk Ox Producers Co-op is an incredible organization that intakes knitted masterpieces from remote villages, pays them for their work, and resells the products to customers. This kit includes a 2 oz skein of bulky spun yarn, three cap patterns, and 2 headband patterns. The skein is enough for one of the patterns.

4. $50 gift card from We Are Knitters

The We Are Knitters website is full of luxurious yarns, fun notions, unique patterns and killer kits. They have something for every style and level of knitting. Plus they have a new line of kits designed by Krysten Ritter (you heard that right, Jessica Jones).

5. $100 of yarn from Red Heart

Get your hands on the brand new line from Red Heart: Chic Sheep by Marly Bird. It’s a 100% merino wool yarn ready to spice up any garment or accessory with a fun color pallet and great stitch definition. Check out the range of colors, here.

Make sure to enter the giveaway by 11:59pm on December 12, 2017.

Best of luck,

Sarah