Some days, I fantasize about packing up everything on my desk and relocating to a nearby coffeehouse. I could write, answer emails, and inhale delicious aromas while sipping on coffee or tea. As a tribute to the magical land of the coffeehouse, I have gathered a selection of knits perfect for a day at your favorite caffeine bar.

Everyone needs a hat like the Jefferson Street Hat. It’s classic, stylish, and great for everyday. Throw it on as you rush out the door and you’re looking good. Worked in the round with a luxuriously soft fingering-weight yarn it’s also incredibly fast and easy to knit.

The classic, throw-over-anything Falmouth Cardigan looks great wherever you wear it. And the sleeve length is perfect for my fellow sleeve-scrunchers: the elbow-length sleeves won’t get in your way but will still keep you warm. The tweedy look of Arranmore yarn adds a lovely scholarly sophistication to this casual cardigan.

There are few things better than impossibly soft yarn and a striking cable pattern. The Augusta Cardigan, made in Woolfolk FÅR, combines both with a cozy, chic silhouette. To me, this is the quintessential coffeehouse knit. I can’t imagine anything better for snuggly warmth while working, reading, and sipping.

The Kohno Kimono will take you straight from the coffee shop to a night out. These stitch patterns on a modern silhouette provide a very rare combination of comfort and showstopping elegance.

Whether you imbibe at moody, hipster coffeeshops or modern open spaces with jazz, the Belfast Cardigan will stand out as the trendiest piece in the house. Grandpa sweater meets smoking jacket for a classic garment.

What’s missing from our list? Do any of you work or knit in your fave coffeehouse?

—Sarah Rothberg

Get the Coffeehouse Vibe