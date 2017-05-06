Soldering Saturday Tip: Protect Your Worksurface and Yourself May 06, 2017 | Author: Tammy Jones | 1 Comment Learn more about soldering from Kate Richbourg! Posted in Jewelry | Tagged #SolderingSaturday, Metalsmithing, metalsmithing tips, soldering saturday
One Comment
Please don’t use Teflon or PTFE coated baking pans for this purpose. If heated to over 500 degrees Fahrenheit, they release toxic fumes. These fumes *will* kill any pet birds or small animals that breathe them, and while not immediately fatal to humans, the fumes can make you very sick for a while. Make sure your baking pan or cookie sheet is plain uncoated steel or aluminum. http://www.wisegeek.org/is-teflon-dangerous.htm