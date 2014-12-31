Jewelry Making Daily Year in Review: Our Top 14 Blogs of 2014

December 31, 2014 | 1 Comment

Happy New Year, jewelry-making friends! This has been a great year with new techniques, new guest bloggers, new classes and educational resources–in other words, lots of fun jewelry-making learnin' going on!

Before all that newness turns old at the stroke of midnight, want to take a stroll through the last year with me? Here are the top 14 blogs of 2014.

tip for using a jeweler's saw   Nunn Design 2014 summer collection giveaway
Editor's Picks: Top 10 Favorite Jewelry Making Tips and Tricks Look What I Found: 5 Favorite New Jewelry-Making Tools and Supplies
inked resin by Susan Lenart Kazmer
5 Secrets for Creating Artistic Wire Jewelry from Susan Lenart Kazmer's Wire Cages Video Resin, One Step Further: Create 8 Special Effects in Resin Jewelry Designs with Additives
metal stamped I Can Only Imagine spinner pendant by Kristi Evenson
6 Tips for Easy Metalsmithing: Make Metal Jewelry Without Soldering or Sawing Resin Jewelry Making: 5 Lessons from a First Timer
mastering a jeweler's saw
Hoop Earring Tutorial: Make Metal Hoops to Embellish With Colorful Beads Master the Jeweler's Saw: Learn Sawing for Jewelry Making with Michael David Sturlin
create heat patina with a micro torch
Jewelry Trends: What's Hot Now in the World of Jewelry How to Make Easy Metal Jewelry: 34 Projects and 5 Reasons to Tackle the Torch
Elegant Edwardian: Make Jewelry Inspired by Downton Abbey Guide to Jewelry-Making Supplies and Incorporating Jewelry Findings
bracelet from Making Metal Jewelry With Tubing storing jewelry making tools and supplies
Torch-Free and Totally Tubular Jewelry: Turn Metal Tubing into Bracelets, Earrings and Necklaces The Perfect Jewelry Workspace: Expert Tips for Organizing and Maintaining Your Studio

 

What a fun year we had! Now you know the top 14 blogs–did you get the top products? Our most popular (best selling, best rated) products of the year include Patina: 300+ Coloration Effects for Jewelers and Metalsmiths, the all-encompassing soldering resource Everyone's Guide to How to Solder Jewelry, and the handy eBook Jewelry Rivets and Other Cold Connections.

Is your favorite here? If not, I'd love to hear what it is. Please share in the comments below–or let me know what you'd like to see more of in 2015!

(Top 14 determined by traffic.)

  Neel P at 1:02 am May 6, 2017

