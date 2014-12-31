Happy New Year, jewelry-making friends! This has been a great year with new techniques, new guest bloggers, new classes and educational resources–in other words, lots of fun jewelry-making learnin' going on!

Before all that newness turns old at the stroke of midnight, want to take a stroll through the last year with me? Here are the top 14 blogs of 2014.

What a fun year we had! Now you know the top 14 blogs–did you get the top products? Our most popular (best selling, best rated) products of the year include Patina: 300+ Coloration Effects for Jewelers and Metalsmiths, the all-encompassing soldering resource Everyone's Guide to How to Solder Jewelry, and the handy eBook Jewelry Rivets and Other Cold Connections.

Is your favorite here? If not, I'd love to hear what it is. Please share in the comments below–or let me know what you'd like to see more of in 2015!

(Top 14 determined by traffic.)