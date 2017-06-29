Create a Top Jewelry Website: A Guide to SEO, Keywords, SERPs, and More!

A Jewelry Designer’s Marketing Abbreviation List

The way that customers find information has changed drastically. Now, if someone needs an answer they can “Google it” or find it online. But putting content online doesn’t mean that people are going to find it. To rank, you need to play by the rules to make sure that you’re checking SERPs, researching keywords for SEO, and following the rules set forth by the hummingbird and panda updates. Is your head spinning yet? You may just need a marketing abbreviation list to help you understand all these terms and changes and how to apply them to your jewelry website.

In this post I plan to break down the acronyms of SEO and why they’re important to ranking with this marketing abbreviation list. Here are 8 terms you’ll want to know as you’re getting started.

SEO

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) refers to the overall idea of having your web content rank within the search results on Google, Yahoo, Bing, or any other search engine that users may use. This is typically done by using keywords that your audience is using to search on the web pages and in written content.

SERPs

Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) are the individual pages that users will get when they enter a query into a search engine. SERPs are important because in addition to ranking in general, in a perfect world you want to rank on page one on these result pages. Why? Because it is commonly believed (and known to be true) that users don’t like to navigate away from page one on any search engine.

Keywords

Keywords are the phrases that your target audience uses when entering queries into search engines. These are the terms that you will want to incorporate into your written copy to rank within search engines.

Short-Tail vs. Long-Tail

Both of these relate to keywords. Short-tail keywords are phrases that are between 1 and 3 words long. Short-tail keywords are still very important, but many of these are difficult to rank for due to the high volume of use that is already in place. These keywords are typical queries done on desktop computers.

Long-tail keywords are generally between 4 and 6 words, though they can also be entire sentences. Many of these queries are performed on mobile devices, and through voice search. One great way to incorporate long-tail keywords is identify common questions you’re hearing and incorporate them into your website copy.

Fact Boxes (Position 0)

Google has changed the way their SERP pages look to include images, videos, maps, and now sometimes answer boxes. These fact boxes are prime real estate for you if you can rank for them. The most coveted of these spots is what is referred to Position 0, or the top factbox that lives above all blue link results. Ranking for this position has become the new gold standard within the SEO industry.

Search Algorithm

Machine learning has made it possible for search engines to better predict user intent and display results to a query that matches this. Search algorithms are written and then deployed to better serve these intents for users.

In recent years, Google has completed 13 different updates to the search technology they use. All of this is to get the most relevant results for users. What have these updates done? Everything from putting an emphasis on mobile friendly websites to ensuring that individuals are using keywords conversationally.

MetaData

Metadata is defined as information about data. For SEO purposes, this is the information that describes to a search engine what your content is about.

The most common metadata is the snippet text that search engines feature on their results pages. You’ll want to be sure that you are optimizing this with keywords, and editing it to fully explain what your content is about.

AMP

Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) an open source allows those who host a website to make their content fast to load on mobile devices. In early 2017 Google announced that it would begin to give priority to websites that use AMP technology which makes this very important if you have a website.

The AMP display is very similar to the Facebook Instant Article technology. In many cases load times on AMP pages are just a few seconds. This is great for users who are conducting queries on their mobile devices, an ever growing population of search engine users.

Ashley Lauwereins is a marketing professional by day and a jewelry designer for her own business Fifth Essence Jewelry by night. She resides in Colorado where she also enjoys hiking, running, and drinking craft beer.

Get more marketing advice in these resources: