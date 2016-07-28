You Have to See These Crochet Cables

I have high necklines, sweaters, warm accessories, and wool on the brain. Sounds perfectly sane with my thermometer rocketing to a hundred degrees right? Okay, I’m questioning my own sanity a bit, but let’s blame it on the heat. How many of you are ready for fall’s sweater weather? If I start on the perfect project right now, it should be finished in time to look fabulous when my thermometer starts behaving itself and the leaves begin to change.

And with ever-perfect timing, I just received a copy of Celtic Cable Crochet by Bonnie Barker. Bonnie has created some incredible crochet cables, and her designs are perfect for this fall. I love the texture and crispness she had been able to create. Here is Bonnie to tell us a little bit about her book.

Celtic Cable Crochet

As you already know, I am hopelessly in love with cables. Being able to crochet them with my beloved crochet hook has been a passion of mine for many years, and I lack the words to sufficiently express my gratitude for the opportunity to publish my very own cabled designs!

After the release of my first book, Contemporary Celtic Crochet, I began hearing from many of you who share this passion for crocheted cabled motifs. Your encouragement has been so overwhelming to me and has fueled my desire to continue to explore the possibilities in this arena. I honestly think we have barely scratched the surface, hence this book of more of what we all crave!

In this book, you will notice I have redesigned the larger crocheted cables, making them more elegant and appealing to the eye than some of the (forgive me for saying) clumsier versions of previous decades. By making some subtle adjustments to how the cables are crocheted and combined with the vast choices of lighter-weight yarns, larger, bolder cables are now more viable. To borrow a 1970s phrase from the Carpenters on this new approach, “We’ve only just begun!”

The designs in this book continue where the last book left off. I hope you find many of the things you enjoyed in the first book, as well as some refreshing new approaches to what can be accomplished using the most fundamental crochet stitches and basic crochet hook.

It is my hope any crocheter—from the confident beginner to the seasoned— will be able to accomplish any of the patterns within this book. Some of the designs are more simply stated and would be very helpful learning projects, while others have more complex cabling to keep advanced crocheters challenged and growing in their skill. You may also recognize these designs have a classic, stylish look, yet are functionally practical.

You will also notice I used a variety of different yarns, from fingering weight, to DK, worsted, and even bulky. I love to be able to finish a design quickly. But I also love the beautiful fabric that can be created with the finer yarns that require more time.

So grab your yarn and crochet hooks and come along with me for more cabled crochet! — Bonnie Barker

I am not usually a poncho kind of person, but the Lavena Poncho is so perfect I really want to throw it on over a pair of skinny jeans and take a stroll down a lane of trees decorated with fiery leaves.

Download or order your copy of Celtic Cable Crochet today and get started on the perfect crochet cable project for your fall wardrobe.

