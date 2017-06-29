Yarnshaming: Can You Relate?

Dog owners love to post stories about canine mishaps—complete with pictures—on the website www.dogshaming.com. We think knitters and crocheters should jump in on the action too! Meet the staff at Interweave who are big enough to own up to their mistakes. (And then imagine the stories of our coworkers! Either they never do anything wrong, or their stories are too lurid for the Internet. Yeah, we’re trying to shame them into participating next time!)

Andrea and Dana B. tell a sad tale: they worked directly from an unwound hank, stuffed the project in a purse, then spent several days un-tangling the hankenstein. #honkifyoulovehank #whywind #hankhubris

Sara frogged fluffy white rug while drinking coffee. She got coffee all over the yarn and white fibers in coffee mug. #somuchfuzz #undrinkablerug #whynotusebrownyarn

Anne got locked in a yarn shop working on a sample at closing time. #sorrynotsorry #happytostayovernight #happytostayforever #isleepwithyarn

Deb picked up stitches for a sleeve with the sweater inside-out, and didn’t start over, so she had to make the 2nd sleeve inside-out too. #oopsie #2x2ribwhocantell #perfectionisboring #defiantlyproud

Dana B. started to knit a hat in November and by May, she’d only completed 5″. #slowcloth #speedainteverything #winteriscoming #winterisover

Dana D. printed a crochet doily pattern but didn’t pick up all the pages from the printer. She finished and blocked doily before realizing that she’d skipped 3 rows. #epicfail #checkyourwork

#onlyacrocheterwouldnotice #beautifulfail

Deb couldn’t spot the #epicfail on Dana’s doily picture and asked if it was one of the pins! #duh #yarnderp #knitternotcrocheter #itlooksallrighttome

Anne, Sara, and Deb all confessed to the same crime of passion: we use lousy yarn for gifts & keep the good stuff for ourselves. Allison, another accomplice, was too filled with shame to participate in the photo. #wedeserveit #makeyourownstuffpeople #nosuchthingasbadyarn #selfishstitchers #yarnsbeforefriends

Note: We were all holding “good stuff” in this photo. Sara’s Ghost Ranch Shawlette is made with Freia Ombre Fingering Yarn, a single-ply merino that distinguishes itself with next-to-skin softness.

Don’t be afraid to share your Yarnshame – you are not alone!

—Deb

