Yarnshaming: Can You Relate?
Dog owners love to post stories about canine mishaps—complete with pictures—on the website www.dogshaming.com. We think knitters and crocheters should jump in on the action too! Meet the staff at Interweave who are big enough to own up to their mistakes. (And then imagine the stories of our coworkers! Either they never do anything wrong, or their stories are too lurid for the Internet. Yeah, we’re trying to shame them into participating next time!)
Andrea and Dana B. tell a sad tale: they worked directly from an unwound hank, stuffed the project in a purse, then spent several days un-tangling the hankenstein. #honkifyoulovehank #whywind #hankhubris
Sara frogged fluffy white rug while drinking coffee. She got coffee all over the yarn and white fibers in coffee mug. #somuchfuzz #undrinkablerug #whynotusebrownyarn
Anne got locked in a yarn shop working on a sample at closing time. #sorrynotsorry #happytostayovernight #happytostayforever #isleepwithyarn
Deb picked up stitches for a sleeve with the sweater inside-out, and didn’t start over, so she had to make the 2nd sleeve inside-out too. #oopsie #2x2ribwhocantell #perfectionisboring #defiantlyproud
Dana B. started to knit a hat in November and by May, she’d only completed 5″. #slowcloth #speedainteverything #winteriscoming #winterisover
Dana D. printed a crochet doily pattern but didn’t pick up all the pages from the printer. She finished and blocked doily before realizing that she’d skipped 3 rows. #epicfail #checkyourwork
#onlyacrocheterwouldnotice #beautifulfail
Deb couldn’t spot the #epicfail on Dana’s doily picture and asked if it was one of the pins! #duh #yarnderp #knitternotcrocheter #itlooksallrighttome
Anne, Sara, and Deb all confessed to the same crime of passion: we use lousy yarn for gifts & keep the good stuff for ourselves. Allison, another accomplice, was too filled with shame to participate in the photo. #wedeserveit #makeyourownstuffpeople #nosuchthingasbadyarn #selfishstitchers #yarnsbeforefriends
Note: We were all holding “good stuff” in this photo. Sara’s Ghost Ranch Shawlette is made with Freia Ombre Fingering Yarn, a single-ply merino that distinguishes itself with next-to-skin softness.
Don’t be afraid to share your Yarnshame – you are not alone!
—Deb
9 Comments
What is the pattern for the lovely purple sweater that one of the ladies is wearing? Thanks.
Gari, I think you mean me, the grey-haired woman. You can see the pattern info on my Ravelry page: http://www.ravelry.com/projects/IamSherLOKed2/v-line
Thank you, Deb!
LOL I love it Yarnshaming! I am going to run with this on my Facebook page!
How about being so engrossed in watching a movie that you sewed a sleeve into the neckline of your sweater…. Didn’t realize it till it was all done but thankfully I hadn’t weave the ends in yet. It did look odd when I held it up and looked at it.
The hat that you started in November….I must have knit a similar pattern or the same. It took forever. I used sock yarn. It was a beanie pattern. After about 4 inches, I frogged it.
knit on lace yarn a lovely back and front of a lacy sweater and then procrastinated about doing the sleeves. Took it out recently to tackle the sleeves and noticed that moths had eaten holes in the left hand corner of the front.s Now need to figure out how to repair. groan
Spilled a small drip of coffee on a knitted and blocked pair of white socks for my sister who specially requested white. I dabbed a bleach pen on the spot (I can hear your groans) turning the yarn permanently yellow. I had to bleach both socks and give my sister yellow socks instead. #neverknittingsocksagain #whywhite #dontbleachyouryarn #usevinegarinstead
Oy! I’ve no shame… my first pair of socks were a disaster – 2 different sizes. Second pair were no better… first sock kitchenered top to bottom instead of side to side. Second sock never made. I’ve gotten much better since, but socks are not my favorite thing to knit.