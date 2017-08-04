Interweave Yarn Hacks: Yarn Label Washing Symbols

Buying yarn is similar to buying a pre-made piece of clothing. After all, your ultimate intention is to wear whatever you make with that yarn. So, you buy it in a color you know you’ll be able to wear, in a fiber that will be comfortable and that you aren’t allergic to, and something that has a level of care you’re comfortable with following.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve ignored the wash label when buying a piece of clothing, only to find out later that it’s dry clean only, or I’m supposed to hand wash it and not put it in the dryer. I’ve ruined a few pieces of clothing simply by ignoring the care instructions, and I’ve learned (the hard way) to check before I buy something.

It’s a good idea to check your yarn label for those washing symbols before you buy it, so at least you know what you’re getting into. But what the heck do all those symbols mean? There are a lot of them, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed and overlook them and worry about them later. In this Hack video, we go over just a few of the washing symbols and what they mean.

But no need to memorize them—you can print out the handy guide below and take it with you next time you head to yarn shop!

–Yarn Hacks Team