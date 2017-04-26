WWDD: 3 Ways to Accessorize the Ghost Ranch Shawlette

Have you seen our newest kit? The Ghost Ranch Shawlette Kit is a favorite here at Interweave. We make the shawl, we wear the shawl, and then we convince all its admirers to make it, too. My office-mate is working on the Ghost Ranch Shawlette next to me as I write this! The kit includes a Freia Fine Handpaints Ombre Fingering Shawl Ball in the chinook color and a digital download for the shawlette pattern. With the kit priced at just $39.99, you’ll save a few dollars compared to buying the pattern and yarn separately.

If you’re as hooked on this project as we are, you’re going to need to know how to style this incredible shawlette. Here are 3 ways to accessorize with the Ghost Ranch Shawlette.

1. Pair it with a dress or shirt of a similar color.

First, I made the Ghost Ranch Shawlette in the Chinook colorway. This color is by far my favorite and complements a lot of things I wear. I can’t wait to wear it with my favorite rust-colored dress for a fun night out. Be sure to check out our Ghost Ranch Shawlette Kit in this fun color!

2. Find some brightly colored jewelry that matches.

Next, I made the shawl in the Lichen colorway. I love that bright green color! I can’t wait to match this with my favorite green earrings and a chunky beaded bracelet for work. Necklaces will compete with the shawl for attention around your neckline, so it’s best to stick to earrings, bracelets, and rings.

3. Match a pair of shoes or a purse to a color in the shawl.

Finally (though I might still make more), I made the shawl in the Flare colorway. I just have too many accessories in my closet that I couldn’t wait to match with this shawl. This time, I took advantage of the bright colors at the center of this colorway and matched my favorite brightly colored shoes and a handbag to the shawl. I can’t wait to pair these bright accessories with a basic black dress and show off my shawl a little.

How will you accessorize your Ghost Ranch Shawlette? Let me know in the comments!

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

Make It Along With Us!