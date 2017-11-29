WIP: Place These Stockings On Your Feet, Not By The Chimney

I don’t know about you, but at this time of year I am almost always found with something on my feet. Even though my home is carpeted, there’s something about wearing crochet socks or slippers when it’s cold outside that makes my tootsies toastier.

When the pattern for the Birch Cable Socks by Brenda K. B Anderson came across my desk, I considered making the crochet socks as written, but quickly decided to make them as slipper socks instead. What’s the difference? Slipper socks are slightly slouchier than regular socks and they often have something on the foot bottom to grip the floor.

Crochet Socks to Slipper Socks

How did I go about transforming this sock pattern into slipper socks? Well, it was easy after making the following decisions:

1. Yarn

2. Hook size

3. Finished size

If you’re wondering why I didn’t decide the finished size first, I actually did, but once I started working with the chosen yarn and hook, I ended up changing the finished size. The goal was to turn the socks into slipper socks and stitching the smallest size, as I originally intended, didn’t give me the desired result.

Since I’m hoping to make more than one pair, I worked with Brown Sheep Company, as did the designer, to choose two different yarns: Lanaloft Sport and Nature Spun Sport. I did that because I want to see if the finished project looks different in a plied yarn vs. a single-ply yarn. Next, I had to determine the hook size. Because I’m using a yarn that is a heavier weight than what was used in the socks pictured in the Interweave Crochet Fall 2017, I’m also using a larger hook—size D/3 (3.25 mm).

With hook and yarn in hand I began the pattern, intending to make the second smallest size. If I wanted socks, I would have worked the instructions for the size 9 socks, but since I want slipper socks and using a larger yarn and hook, I went down one finished size.

Now I’m well on my way to the first half of a finished pair of slipper socks! As for the next pair, I’m thinking about making an even larger size and felting it. What do you think? I’d love to hear your opinion.

Happy stitching!

Susanna

