WIP: Alla Koval’s Jardin Hat

Sometimes while we’re creating awesome craft magazines, we fall in love with a project. As soon as the pattern arrives in the office—before the magazine goes to press, even before technical editing is done—we know we have to make it. That was true for me with several projects from the newest summer issue of Interweave Crochet, but especially the Jardin Hat, designed by Alla Koval. This hat is lacey and beautiful and perfect for summer. I knew I needed to make it for my summer crocheting on the back porch and it became one of my many many works in progress.

I’m making the Jardin hat in a size 5 white cotton crochet thread. White is my go-to summer crochet color. I’m not exactly sure why, but I think white thread really reminds me of historic stitches and lace. It’s a classic look for summer. Yet, when thinking about what else I have in my closet, I realized I might wear a black hat more than a white one. The hat has been working up so quickly, I might just have to make another!

I like to keep a couple projects going at home and one project dedicated to working on at the office. It’s great to be able to pick up a project and stitch a round or two during a meeting or while waiting for the computer to reboot. Sometimes I can even get a few stitches in during lunch, just to clear my mind and center myself for the rest of the day. The Jardin Hat suited that need perfectly. The pattern instructions are written out in rounds and also offered as a chart. I love working from a chart because it is so much easier for me to visualize how all the stitches fit together. It’s not a totally mindless project—you do have to think through what you’re doing, but the chart makes it so much easier to visualize where you are in the pattern: it only takes a second to re-orient each time you pick it up.

Just a few more rounds to go on my WIP and then I’ll need some wire for the brim! I can’t wait to finish this one! Will you try making the Jardin Hat this summer? Let me know in the comments.

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

