Crochet Inside Out: The Wrong Side Becomes the Right Side

We enjoy debating many things here in the crochet corner at Interweave. We’ve recently argued the benefits and drawbacks of Tunisian crochet and how to determine the right side or wrong side of a project. There is no debate, however, that the Oasis Shell by Juliette Bezold is one of our absolute favorite projects from Interweave Crochet Summer 2017. The shell is worked in Tunisian simple stitch, and because I love it so much, I’m beginning to change my mind on the benefits of Tunisian crochet.

If you’ve been following along in our crochet discussions, you may have picked up on the fact that I am no fan of Tunisian crochet. I have avoided it because of the extra time and patience it takes to insert my hook where it is supposed to go when it is extra long or connected to an awkward wire. Letting my hook move where it wants is a far better feeling. But I jumped at the chance to dig my corded crochet hooks out of the craft room when I saw the Oasis Shell—it is so beautiful and perfect for summer. I started the first few rows of the project before we even released the magazine (perks of the job)!

The Oasis Shell is also unique because the fabric’s wrong side becomes its right side. The body is worked in Tunisian simple stitch back and forth in one piece from the bottom to the underarm. Then, the fronts and backs are worked separately to the shoulder and seamed. There is not much debate as to the right or wrong side with Tunisian simple stitch—it’s pretty obvious.

Those who are familiar with Tunisian simple stitch know that what we traditionally call the right side of the work, (the side that is always facing you as you stitch) has very pronounced vertical bars. These are the same vertical bars we insert our hooks into to make the stitch. If you flip to what we typically call the wrong side of Tunisian simple stitch, you’ll notice the fabric has a bumpier look; it almost looks like a purl stitch in knitting. For this project, the bumpy side looks a bit nicer than the side with the vertical bars.

So—because we can—we flip the project when it comes time to seam and work the edging so the wrong side becomes the right side.

It’s such a beautiful top! I’m so glad I’m tackling Tunisian crochet so I can finish it in time for summer. Do you plan on making the beautiful Oasis Shell? Let me know in the comments!

Happy stitching,

Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

