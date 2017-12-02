How to Stiffen a Crochet Snowflake

As the winter holidays approach, you’ll see patterns all over the place for crochet snowflakes and stars. In fact, you’ll find 3 such patterns in Love of Crochet Winter 2017, designed by Sue Perez. Stars and snowflakes make great hanging ornaments once they’ve been stiffened.

You can make bigger ornaments with bigger yarn: we made the Star Flakes pictured below with acrylic worsted-weight yarn (instead of the cotton thread that Sue used) so we could decorate picture windows. Plus, the yarn makes it easier to see your stitches when you’re first learning to make the Star Flakes!

Spray Starch Method

Supplies: crochet snowflake(s), spray starch, cardboard, plastic wrap, straight pins

1. Wrap a piece of cardboard with plastic wrap.

2. Pin snowflake to board, right side up.

3. In a well-ventilated room or outside, spray the right side of the snowflake heavily and completely with spray starch.

4. Allow snowflake to dry completely before removing from board.

Glue and Water Mixture Method

Supplies: crochet snowflake(s), craft glue, water, paper or plastic bowl, plastic spoon, cardboard, plastic wrap, straight pins

1. Using a paper or plastic bowl and a plastic spoon,stir together water and craft glue in a 1:1½ ratio (e.g., 1 tablespoon water and1.5 tablespoons glue).

2. Wrap a piece of cardboard with plastic wrap.

3. Dip snowflake in glue mixture, making sure to coat the right side completely.

4. Pin snowflake to cardboard right side up.

5. Allow snowflake to dry completely before removing from board.

Enjoy making some snowflakes that you won’t have to shovel!

—Dana

Find the Crochet Snowflake in Our Pages!