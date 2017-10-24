Pattern of the Week: Pumpkin Pie Slouchy Hat

While flipping through the Fall 2017 issue of Love of Crochet, I realized I wanted to crochet just about everything in it. When I am new to a craft, my eyes always go to the most advanced projects. (I know I should start with simple designs and work my way up in difficulty, but the more intense projects are so cool.)

When my eyes hit the Pumpkin Pie Slouchy Hat by Natasha Robarge, I assumed it would be much too difficult for a beginner like me. But Susanna Tobias, project editor for our crochet magazines, insisted, “Yes, you can do this!”

Buoyed by her confidence, I read the pattern over. The Pumpkin Pie Slouchy Hat really was the perfect next step in my learning crochet. It’s worked in the round from crown to brim, which I could handle: all of the crochet projects I’ve completed so far have been worked in the round. Yes, I needed to learn post stitches for the hat, but a quick tutorial from Susanna helped me master the stitch with little struggle.

The hat worked up quickly in a bulky yarn (Lion’s Pride Woolspun by Lion Brand Yarns) to create a soft and warm accessory for my fall wardrobe. If you want to use that bulky yarn sitting in your stash, this pattern will look great in any of a multitude of colors! Call it apple pie or chocolate pie if rust isn’t your color. I made mine in gray, and I’m not sure what kind of pie it is.

Pattern Details

Finished Size 14.5 (16.5, 18, 20, 22)” brim circumference, designed to fit with 1″ negative ease.

Yarn Lion Brand Yarns Lion’s Pride Woolspun (80% acrylic, 20% wool): #671-133 rust, 1 (1, 1, 1, 2) ball(s).

Hook Size I/9 (5.5 mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions Yarn needle.

Guage 13 sts = 4″ and Rnds 1–3 = 4.25 ” in diameter.

Will you indulge yourself with this guilt-free pumpkin pie (slouchy)? If so, what color will you make it in and what will you wear with it? Let me know in the comments!

Marissa Bouska

Assistant Editor, Beadwork

