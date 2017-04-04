POW: Monarch Shawl

I’m in a filet state of mind as we prepare our Summer 2017 issue of Interweave Crochet. I love filet crochet and the intricate patterns it can make. If you want to get a jump on the summer filet trend, try Kathryn White’s Monarch Shawl from Interweave Crochet Spring 2017.

Kathryn White is known for creating excellent filet crochet designs, and she takes it to a new level with this project. Not only does she use the classic filet technique to incorporate the delicate wing surface patterning of a butterfly, she also uses increase and decrease stitches to make the entire project into a butterfly shape. Lacet stitches incorporated into the design give it some added shaping beyond the standard open mesh and closed block stitches typically found in filet. Overstitching in black completes the butterfly design.

This wrap also lays perfectly on the neck and shoulders. The top fastening allows the shawl to drape beautifully across the shoulders with the wings draping down the back. I truly can’t wait to make this shawl as it is both very wearable and completely one of a kind. Nazli Gelin’s incredible cotton has an especially nice drape for this project. The shawl is made in size 3 thread, a pretty common size—so could easily be made in a wide range of incredible colors. Or, you might repeat our choice of caramel yarn to replicate the monarch butterfly’s distinctive color patterning.



Pattern Details

Finished Size: 50″ wide and 22″ long.

Yarn: Nazli Gelin Garden 3 (distributed by Universal Yarn) (100% mercerized Egyptian Giza cotton; 136 yd [124 m]/1¾ oz [50 g]; #300-20 caramel (A), 6 balls; #300-25 black (B), 1 ball.

Hook: Size E/4 (3.5 mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions: Yarn needle.

Gauge: 8 blocks =4½”; 9 rows=4″.

Do you think you’ll try out the pattern for this fabulous shawl? Let us know in the comments!

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

Nature-Inspired, Just for You