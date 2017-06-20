If you’re anything like me, your stash is, in a word, HUGE! And it’s not confined to hanks, balls, and skeins—my stash includes random odds and ends that I might use . . . someday. Sigh. If you’ve reached this point, as I have, it’s time for a stash-buster project.

Of the various types of projects that could be used to bust your stash, the one that would obviously use up the most of your stash is an afghan. Even if the one you make only uses a couple of colors, you can easily modify it to use more. If it’s worked in motifs, that’s even better! You can make the number of motifs corresponding to the amount of yarn you have: more yarn = more motifs, less yarn = fewer motifs!

One such project is the Marmalade Skies Afghan found in Interweave Crochet Spring 2010. Made up of 213 motifs and a border, this afghan will definitely use up a lot of your stash. You can stick with a color theme, as shown in the photo, OR you can go totally random and mix it up. I can envision this in a gradient theme—I’d figure out the colors and work the square motifs in one gradient (say, dark gray to light gray) and then either find another gradient for the diamond motifs or go tastefully random. The possibilities are endless!

Anyway, enough about my version. Here are the specs so you can plan your own stash-buster afghan:

Finished Size 41″ wide and 62″ long.

Yarn Mission Falls 136 Merino Superwash (100% merino; 136 yd [124 m]/1 ¾ oz [50 g]): #533 squash (A), 10 skeins; #030 teal (B), 14 skeins. Yarn distributed by CNS Yarns.

Yarn Weight #3 – Medium

Hook Size G/6 (4 mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions 2 st markers (m); yarn needle.

Gauge Square motif = 3 ½” square.

I do need to warn you: the yarn called for in this project has been discontinued, so you’ll need to find another worsted-weight yarn, but that shouldn’t be hard, right? So . . . how would you use this project to bust your stash? Do you have another project you’d use instead? Let us know in the comments!

Happy Stitching!

Susanna

Header Image Credit: Getty Images | Anyarnia

Grab This Crochet Afghan Pattern for Yourself: