POW: Garden Party Table Topper

Interweave Crochet Summer 2017 is here! It is packed full of so many incredible projects that it’s hard to pick which one should be our first pattern of the week. One of my personal favorites is the Garden Party Table Topper, designed by Kathryn White. This is the summer project you’ll want to make now and use all summer long!

The Garden Party Table Topper features ornate flower and butterfly patterning. This intricate patterning is accomplished using a traditional lace technique called filet crochet. Filet crochet is used to create pictures, words, and intricate patterns using solid blocks of crochet in combination with open mesh; the solid blocks create the pattern! Filet can be a bit of a tricky technique if you’ve never tried it before. Stitch counting can get confusing, and making it look truly professional can be tricky. Never fear! Kathryn, a filet expert, has also written an article for the issue on “7 Tips and Tricks for Perfect Filet Crochet.” Give those tips and tricks a quick glance before you start the Garden Party Table Topper and the project will feel much easier.

This project uses Omega Crochet Cotton, distributed by Creative Yarn Source. Omega is a family-owned yarn company based in Mexico. Flip through the issue to read their story in “A Great Old Mexican Yarn: The Story of Hilos Omega” and learn more about the crochet culture of Mexico and the history of the awesome yarn you’ll use for this project.

I love filet, and I’m so excited to have such a beautiful filet project in this issue accompanied by a valuable article. I can’t stop thinking about all the ways I can use this table topper once it’s finished! I have a table on my back porch that needs this topper for when company comes over. I might pack it up and take it to the park by my house for a nice picnic with my girlfriends. I might even put it on a table inside and leave it there all year long so I can have a taste of summer throughout the winter months!

Read on for relevant pattern notes for this favorite project of mine!

Pattern Details

Finished Size: About 46″ square.

Yarn: Omega Crochet Cotton #5 (distributed by Creative Yarn Source) (100% cotton; 164 yd [150 m]/1 ¾ oz [50 g]): #101-5 cream, 20 balls.

Hook: Size 7 (1.65 mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions: Yarn needle.

Gauge: 8 meshes/blocks and 8 rows = 3″, blocked.

Will you try out filet crochet with this Garden Party Table Topper?

Will you keep with classic white or try it in a more adventurous color?

Let me know in the comments!

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

Find It In Our New Issue!