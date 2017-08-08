Pattern of the Week: Bed Head Slouchy Hat

How do you improve on the perfection of a knit hat? You crochet it! Brenda K. B. Anderson has designed a hat that every man will love: the Bed Head Slouchy Hat. This gem in Love of Crochet Fall 2017 looks exactly like a knit cap! It’s amazing.

The design has a couple of different styling options. It can be worn slouchy style, which is super popular these days, or the brim can be folded up to keep your ears extra warm.

The hat is crocheted in simple stitches, but they’re different than you might expect. It is worked sideways with increases and decreases on one side, which creates peaks and valleys. Those are then seamed together to create a plus-shape crown.

Project Details

Finished Sizes: 15 ¾, (18 ½, 21, 23 ½)” circumference; 7 ½ (9, 10, 11 1/4)” long.

Yarn:HiKoo Kenzie (distributed by Skacel) (50% New Zealand merino, 25% nylon, 10% angora, 10% alpaca, 5% silk noils; 160 yd [146 m]/1 ¾ oz [50 g]): #1002 grey salt, 2 (2, 2, 2) balls.

Hook: Size F/5 (3.75 mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions: Yarn needle; quilter’s pins.

Gauge: 20 sts and 12 rows = 4” in hdc blo.

I love this hat so much that it’s on my hook as we speak. I’ll share a sneak peek at the yarn and color I’m making mine with in a future post.

—Dana

Make This & More with Love of Crochet