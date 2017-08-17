Modern Tapestry Crochet: Work Flat, Fringe & Finish

In Modern Tapestry Crochet, author Alessandra Hayden shares all her favorite techniques for working tapestry crochet, both in the round and flat. Her method of working flat is unique in that it doesn’t produce any floats on the wrong side of the fabric. Take a peek inside the pages of Modern Tapestry Crochet to see how it’s done.

Working Tapestry Crochet Flat

When you’re working on flat projects, such as the Distant Mountains throw shown in the header image above, you will always work on the right side of your fabric. To do this, you’ll have to cut your yarn after every row and begin again on the right side of the project.

1. Start each row with a slipknot on your hook of the color called for in your pattern. Leave a long tail of indicated length (Figure 1).

2. Lay your second color behind the work, also leaving a tail (Figure 2).

3. Work your first stitch with your main color through the back loop, crocheting over the second color (Figure 3).

4. Continue working across the row following the chart provided in your pattern. When you get to the last stitch, fasten off your yarn and cut both colors, leaving long tails on both (Figure 4).

5. Do not turn your work. Begin with new strands of yarn at the next row on the right side, working from right to left in the same manner.

Remember typewriters? Anytime I work tapestry crochet flat, I think of hitting the return lever on an old typewriter and going back to the left side of the page to start a new line. It’s the same here, only for crochet you work right to left!

As you can probably tell, working tapestry crochet in this method leaves a lot of ends to weave in. Alessandra has a great suggestion for you: instead of weaving in all those ends, rock them as fringe. Simply tie the ends into knots, creating small tassels. Decide how many ends you want in each tassel, then wrap the yarn around your fingers and pull the tails through the middle.

Several of the projects in Modern Tapestry Crochet are finished with fringe. From the West Wind shawl to the Route Maps scarf, if it’s worked flat, it’s fringed. The results are modern colorwork projects with a touch of whimsy. I don’t think they could be any more perfect!

Have you tried tapestry crochet yet? We’d love to hear how you finished your projects. Share your experience in the comments below.

-Kerry Bogert

Editorial Director, Books

