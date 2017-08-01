Maker’s Intentions: Tide Pool Tank

As a fairly experienced crocheter, I sometimes get requests from family and friends to make things that seem odd or unreasonable. There have been several instances when I have had to squelch the desire to say, “I crochet, not perform miracles.”

These conversations always start the same way: “Do you think you could make this for me?” Most recently, I had a friend approach me with a pattern for a racer-back tank top. The pattern instructions were written only in a small size; but the friend wears a larger size. Also, the material required was a size 10 cotton crochet thread.

I cringed at the thought of trying to tackle this project. Sometimes I can discourage people when I let them know how much yarn is required and that they will have to purchase the yarn. This particular friend, however, could not be deterred. So, I told her I would do my best and proceeded to kick myself for not just telling her no. In a desperate attempt to get out of this project, I scoured Interweave patterns for a solution, and hallelujah—I found one!

The Tide Pool Tank by Angela Plunkett in Interweave Crochet Summer 2017 is my salvation. The top is worked in two pieces and seamed together with the back being slightly longer than the front. Double crochet stitches are primarily used and is easy to follow, which is great as I have not yet tried my hand at crocheted garments.

With apprehension, I presented the idea to my friend. Wouldn’t you know it? She loved the tank as well!

Interweave has rescued me.

Keep on hookin’ on

—Dana Leigh

Check Out Our Summer Issues!