Introducing Macramé For Beginners and Beyond

Huge in the 1970s, macramé has come back with modern bohemian vibes and projects on a massive scale. Join the resurgence with Amy Mullins and Marnia Ryan-Raison of EdenEve Macramé from Australia. Their unique Boheme Luxe Label offers a beautiful collection of products to suit every element of your lifestyle.

Knot-tying goes back centuries, with many different stories of its origins. Arab weavers in the 13th century, for instance, tied knots as decorative fringing on the ends handwoven fabrics. Whenever and wherever macramé got started, you can make hanging planters, deck chairs, and incredible arches for backdrops at special events.



EdenEve’s new book Macrame for Beginners and Beyond is, in a word, stunning, with 24 projects for the home and garden. There are 2 variations of 12 different projects—one suitable for beginners and another for more intermediate/advanced crafters—so you can choose which version you want to tackle.



Chapters devoted to different parts of your life include great projects. In “Eating and Drinking,” you’ll find a hanging table and table runner; “Outside Living” includes bunting flags and an arch backdrop; “Stylish Lounging” contains a rug, a lampshade, and a wall hanging.



Ahh, isn’t it lovely! From top left, going clockwise: The celebration arch is just incredible. It would be perfect for a wedding, garden party, or bedroom décor. Turn an everyday deck chair into a showstopper with this macramé pattern—play with colored cord to create brighter chairs.

This pretty bunting design features a double heart-shaped motif and is perfect for both indoor and outdoor décor. The table mat has a simple elegance and adds a folky country style to your home. The circle wall hanging could also be used as a stylish rug, as shown in the bottom right. Just a few basic knots are used to make this eye-popping piece.

The hanging light is simple yet effective. It’s an easy DIY undertaking that allows you to create something special for your home. The 2 wall hangings here show the beginner and advanced projects side by side. They are both beautiful, and the advanced project shows how effective using coloured cord can be.

You will also love the macramé knot library, which lists the 10 key knots necessary for projects. Beginners especially will find this reference section helpful.

Add some beautiful knots to your life with Macramé for Beginners and Beyond.

Are You Ready for Macramé?