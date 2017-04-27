Hook & Learn: How to Treble Crochet

The treble crochet, sometimes called triple crochet, is a tall stitch that can create a variety of looks, including solid, lacy, and cabled fabrics. It’s abbreviated tc or trc in most patterns. A treble looks a lot like a double crochet, but it becomes taller due to an extra yarnover at the beginning and an extra draw-through-two at the end. Read on for a step-by-step photo tutorial on how to treble crochet and 5 textured projects that use this stitch strategically and beautifully.

Pictured above is the Here Comes Treble crochet hook from Interweave’s Quirky Crochet Hook Set in a swatch inspired by the Alpine Cardi Wrap from Interweave Crochet Fall 2014.

How to Treble Crochet

1. Crochet a swatch to the point that you are ready to make a treble crochet. We made a sample swatch 32 stitches wide in a mix of single, double, and treble crochets.

2. At the beginning of the treble crochet row, chain 4. This will get your hook to a height ready to make treble crochets (remember, it’s a tall stitch).

3. Make the stitch!

· Yarn over 2 times (Figure A)

· Insert hook in stitch, yarn over (Figure B)

· Draw through stitch, yarn over (Figure C)

· Draw through 2 loops on hook, yarn over (Figure D)

· Drawn through 2 loops on hook, yarn over (Figure E)

· Draw through remaining 2 loops on hook (Figure F)

Cabling and post work often use treble crochets. For post work, instead of inserting the hook in the top two loops of a stitch, insert the hook around the post of a stitch two rows below. In this photo, the hook is inserted around the post of a single crochet two rows below (Figure 1); Figure 2 shows the finished treble crochet.

Treble Crochet in Patterns

The versatile treble crochet can create a variety of textured fabrics.

Stunning cable patterns made with treble crochet add texture to Bonnie Barker’s Celtic Cross Afghan and Pillow. Learn how to make these beautiful projects with Bonnie’s step-by-step video. These designs originally appeared in her book Contemporary Celtic Crochet.

Linda Permann uses the treble crochet to create textured spirals on her beanie from Interweave Crochet Accessories 2012. Crochet around the post of the stitch in the row below to create spirals from the bottom up to the crown.

Julia Vaconsin created a beautiful shell fabric by grouping treble crochets together on the Malabrigo Top from Interweave Crochet Spring 2009. Ribbing on the lower body is made with single crochet in the back loop.

By skipping a stitch before working the treble crochet spike stitch, designer Daniela Nii created an off-kilter plaid fabric for the Alpine Cardi Wrap from Interweave Crochet Fall 2014. Three colors make the treble crochets pop.

Crochet the treble crochet a couple rows below as a spike stitch to create a mock houndstooth pattern on Doris Chan’s Twilight Duster from Interweave Crochet Winter 2009.

Try the Treble Crochet

The treble crochet looks great on all sorts of projects, including home décor, accessories, and garments. Which project inspires you the most?

Grab your hook and yarn and make some treble!

Dana

Here Comes Treble!