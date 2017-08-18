Finished Object Friday: Wisteria Shawl

Hooray for finished objects! If you’re anything like me, once you’ve blocked it and woven in the final loose end, you want to cheer and let everyone and their grandmother know that your project is done. Between a few of my coworkers (especially Sara Dudek) and me, we’ve started so many projects it could be years until we see them completed. However, both Sara and I have accomplished at least one finished object so far this year! Sara made the Temescal Cardigan, and I have finally finished my Wisteria Shawl!

My shawl’s journey began the Tuesday before Easter when I dyed the yarn with leftover Easter egg dye.

After thinking about it for a few weeks, I found the perfect project to make with my special yarn—the Wisteria Shawl from Love of Crochet Summer 2012.

As I began to work the shawl—just the second one I’d ever started—my project became a blogging work in progress or WIP.

Finally, the shawl was finished and just needed to be blocked. I’m sure you can imagine my excitement as I soaked it, pinned it out and waited for it to dry.

Now, I can officially state that I have finished my first shawl! I’m so excited! Now I just have to figure out where I’m going to wear it. Ooh—maybe it would go well with the dress I’ll be wearing to my friend’s wedding this summer? I could keep it at the office to wear around my shoulders if the AC gives me the shivers. Or perhaps I could take it to an outdoor concert I’m going to in a week so I can both dress up an everyday outfit for evening use and use it to ward off the evening chill?

What do you think? How did my Wisteria Shawl turn out? Where should I wear it? Where would you wear this shawl?

Let me know in the comments.

As always, happy stitching!

Susanna

More Patterns for You to Try in Our Pages