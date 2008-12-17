Crochet Wheelchair Wrap Pattern

Author

Susan A. Coes

Introduction

This little wrap was designed specifically for the elderly – particularly those confined to wheelchairs or to bed. The short length prevents it from getting caught in wheels. The shape helps keep in on the shoulders where many elderly get cold. Being open down the front makes it easy for medical personnel to access arms for blood pressure readings and such.

Materials List

12 ounces of worsted weight yarn

H hook

Finished Size

Approximately 18 inches long (down the center back) and approximately 80 inches around the bottom edge

Gauge

14 dc = 4 inches

8 rows = 4 inches

Notes

V stitch = 1dc, ch1, 1dc

The Pattern

Chain 54

Row 1: dc in 3rd ch from hook, ch 1, 2 dc in next ch, *dc in next 11 ch, v st in next ch, repeat from * 2 times, dc in next 11 ch, 2 dc in next ch, ch 1, 1 dc in each of last 2 ch, ch 2, turn (58 dc and 5 ch 1 spaces)

Row 2: dc in next dc, ch 1, 2 dc in next dc, *dc in next 13 dc, V st in ch1 space, repeat from * 2 times, dc in next 13 dc, 2 dc in next dc, ch 1, dc in last dc and in top of turning ch, ch2, turn (8 sts increased).

Rows 3 – 28: repeat row 2, following established pattern, always increasing the number of dc between V sts by 2 (each row increases by a total of 8 sts).

Row 29: dc in next dc, ch 1, skip ch 1 space, dc in next dc, *ch 1, skip 1 dc and dc in next st, repeat from * to V st in previous row, ch 1, V st in ch 1 space of V st, ch 1, skip next dc, dc in next dc repeat from * across row to last dc. Ch 1, skip ch 1 space, dc in next dc, dc in last dc and in top of turning ch, ch 2, turn

Row 30: dc in each dc and ch 1 space across, end off, weave in ends.