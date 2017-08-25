Finally Finished: My Crochet Mandala Rug in Chunky Yarn

The DIY Crochet Mandala Wall Hanging Kit was such a fun project that once I finished it, I needed to make even more mandalas. I started a crochet mandala rug to go with my wall hanging; you might remember when I wrote about it as a work in progress (WIP).

Rather than using the sportweight yarn called for in the Fine China Mandala Pattern (from Modern Crochet Mandalas, designed by Sandra Eng), I held 2 strands of Aran-weight yarn together to make a thick, chunky yarn. I used the thicker yarn so that my mandala would turn into a crochet mandala rug without having to do a ton of pattern alterations.

It took me a while to finish, but now that the project is completed, here are a few things I learned:

1. While white was the perfect color to match my Mandala Wall Hanging, it was not the perfect color for my home. My house is covered in white carpet, and I am struggling to find a place for this rug in my home that will really let it shine. Any ideas? Let me know in the comments below.

2. White was also a bad color choice because I tend to drink coffee while I crochet. See this yarn shaming post to know what I mean.

3. Adding to a circular pattern will always involve some frogging. I originally planned to add the edging from Deborah Bagley’s Desert Rose Mandala (from Love of Crochet Spring 2017; find the instructions for that alteration in my WIP post) but then changed my mind and decided to add 2 rounds of popcorn stitches to match the popcorn rounds in the center of the mandala. The popcorn stitches required too much increasing, though, and the edge of the rug started to ruffle. Plus, the popcorn stitch used too much yarn. Thanks to crochet class, I knew I needed to rip out a few rounds. So I went back to my original idea of using Deborah’s edging, and that worked well.

Even though it took some frogging and reworking, I really love my crochet mandala rug in chunky yarn. If I can’t find a place for it on my floor, it also works as a great blanket or couch cover! I can’t wait for cooler temperatures so I can cuddle up in this giant crochet mandala!

What mandalas have you made from Modern Crochet Mandalas? Have you tried altering or adding on to any of the patterns? Let us know how it worked for you!

Happy mandala making!

Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

