Color Me Crochet Blanket Pattern

Author

by Andrea Mantler

Introduction

We, here at Crochet me, think pastel colors are for babies. Wait a sec. What we mean is that pastel colors are boring. When they’re used for kid stuff. Kids are fun. Vibrant. Loud and colorful. They deserve stuff that’s playful, not dull. Stuff that’ll hide stains and spark the imagination. Like this blanket. Sure, crayons come in pastel colours. But kids never use the pastel ones when they write on the walls, do they?

Materials List

Yarn: Sandnes Smart Superwash wool (109 yds/100 m per 50g ball, or substitute similar DK weight yarn 2 balls each in red (4219), orange (2708), yellow (2206), green (887), blue (5936), purple (5226) 6 balls charcoal (1088) 1 ball light grey (1042)

5.00mm (US size H/8) hook

Finished Size

Approximately 42″ x 39″.

Approximate crayon size (including point): 7″ x 39″ (17.8cm x 100cm).

Gauge

Approximate gauge in patt st: 15 stitches, 14 rows per 4″ (10cm).

Since the pattern is for a blanket, matching the gauge is not as important as keeping a consistent gauge. However, if your gauge is significantly looser than recommended, your blanket may require more yarn.

Notes

Patt st:

Row 1: Ch 1, sc in first dc, *dc in next sc, sc in next dc*, rep from * to * across, ending dc in last sc, turn.

Rep Row 1 for patt st.

d/s dec: double crochet/single crochet decrease (yo, insert hook in next sc, yo, draw up loop, yo, draw through first two loops on hook, insert hook in next dc, yo, draw up loop, yo draw through all loops on hook).

Changing Colors:

When changing colors in the middle of a row, the last “yo/draw through 2 loops” of the previous stitch is done in the new color. When changing colors between rows, the last “yo, draw through 2 loops” of the last stitch on the previous row is done in the new color.

The Pattern

Crayon (make 6 – one in each main color)



With crayon color, ch 27.

Row 1: Sc in 2nd ch from hook, *dc in next ch, sc in next ch,* rep from * to * across, ending dc in last ch, turn. (26 sts)

Rows 2-7: Begin patt st.

Rows 8-11: work patt stitch in charcoal.

Rows 12-14: work patt stitch in crayon color.

Rows 15-18: work patt stitch in charcoal.

Rows 19-37: work patt stitch in crayon color.

Continuing in patt st, begin oval (see chart)

Row 38: 11 sts in crayon color, 4 sts in charcoal, 11 sts in crayon color.

Row 39: 10 sts in crayon color, 6 sts in charcoal, 10 sts in crayon color.

Row 40: 9 sts in crayon color, 8 sts in charcoal, 9 sts in crayon color.

Row 41-42: 8 sts in crayon color, 10 sts in charcoal, 8 sts in crayon color.

Row 43-44: 7 sts in crayon color, 12 sts in charcoal, 7 sts in crayon color.

Row 45-47: 6 sts in crayon color, 14 sts in charcoal, 6 sts in crayon color.

Row 48-51: 5 sts in crayon color, 16 sts in charcoal, 5 sts in crayon color.

Row 52-72: 4 sts in crayon color, 18 sts in charcoal, 4 sts in crayon color.

Row 73-76: 5 sts in crayon color, 16 sts in charcoal, 5 sts in crayon color.

Row 77-79: 6 sts in crayon color, 14 sts in charcoal, 6 sts in crayon color.

Row 80-81: 7 sts in crayon color, 12 sts in charcoal, 7 sts in crayon color.

Row 82-83: 8 sts in crayon color, 10 sts in charcoal, 8 sts in crayon color.

Row 84: 9 sts in crayon color, 8 sts in charcoal, 9 sts in crayon color.

Row 85: 10 sts in crayon color, 6 sts in charcoal, 10 sts in crayon color.

Row 86: 11 sts in crayon color, 4 sts in charcoal, 11 sts in crayon color. (End of oval)

Rows 87-105: work patt st in crayon color.

Rows 106-109: work patt st in charcoal.

Rows 110-112: work patt st in crayon color.

Rows 113-116: work patt st in charcoal.

Rows 117-120: work patt st in crayon color.

Crayon Point

Row 121: Sl st in first 2 sts, ch 1 (for height), *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 8 more times, sc in next st, d/s dec over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn (last two stitches of previous row remain unworked). (21 sts excl ch sts and sl sts, which will not be worked in next row)

Row 122: Sc in first st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 7 more times, sc in next st, d/s dec over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (20 sts)

Row 123: Sc in first st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 7 more times, sc2tog over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (19 sts)

Row 124: Sc in first st, dc in next st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 6 more times, sc2tog over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (18 sts)

Row 125: Sc in first st, dc in next st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 5 more times, sc in next st, d/s dec over next two sts, dc in next st, ch1, turn. (17 sts)

Row 126: Sc in first st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 5 more times, sc in next st, d/s dec over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (16 sts)

Row 127: Sc in first st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 5 more times, sc2tog over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (15 sts)

Row 128: Sc in first st, dc in next st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 4 more times, sc2tog over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (14 sts)

Row 129: Sc in first st, dc in next st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 3 more times, sc in next st, d/s dec over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (13 sts)

Row 130: Sc in first st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 3 more times, sc in next st, d/s dec over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (12 sts)

Row 131: Sc in first st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 3 more times, sc2tog over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (11 sts)

Row 132: Sc in first st, dc in next st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 2 more times, sc2tog over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (10 sts)

Row 133: Sc in first st, dc in next st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 1 more time, sc in next st, d/s dec over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (9 sts)

Row 134: Sc in first st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 1 more time, sc in next st, d/s dec over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (8 sts)

Row 135: Sc in first st, *sc in next st, dc in next st,* rep from * to * 1 more time, sc2tog over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (7 sts)

Row 136: Sc in first st, dc in next st, sc in next st, dc in next st,, sc2tog over next two sts, dc in next st, ch 1, turn. (6 sts)

Fasten off. Securely weave in all ends.

Alphabet

Use light grey yarn. For each letter, sl sts are done in the back bumps of the ch sts. To fasten off, pull the tail through the last loop, and tie the start and end tails together.

A: Ch 19, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 3 sts, ch 4, sl st in second ch from hook, and in each of next 7 sts, ch 1, sl st in first ch from hook and in each of next 9 sts. Fasten off.

B: Ch 20, sl st in first ch from hook and in each of next 2 sts, ch 9, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 15 sts, ch 1, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 8 sts. Fasten off.

D: Ch 25, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 14 sts, ch 1, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 8 sts. Fasten off.

E: Ch 16, *sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 4 sts,* rep from * to * 1 more time, ch 5, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 7 sts, ch 6, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 4 sts. Fasten off.

G: Ch 24, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 19 sts, ch 1, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 2 sts. Fasten off.

L: Ch 17, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 4 sts, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 9 sts. Fasten off.

N: Ch 20, sl st in first ch from hook, ch 10, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 18 sts, ch 1, sl st in first ch from hook and in each of next 9 sts. Fasten off.

O: Ch 25, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 23 sts. Fasten off.

P: Ch 20, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 9 sts, ch 1, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 8 sts. Fasten off.

R: Ch 19, sl st in first ch from hook, sl st in next st, ch 5, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 12 sts, ch 1, sl st in second ch from hook and each of next 7 sts. Fasten off.

U: Ch 21, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 19 sts. Fasten off.

W: Ch 13, sl st in first ch from hook, ch 13, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 6 sts, ch 1, sl st in first ch from hook and in each of next 10 sts, ch 1, sl st in first ch from hook and in each of next 7 sts. Fasten off.

Y: Ch 11, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 5 sts, ch 6, sl st in second ch from hook and in each of next 9 sts. Fasten off.

Assembly

Using grey yarn, securely sew color names on each crayon, making sure the red, yellow and blue crayons have the points facing left, and the orange, green and purple crayons have the points facing right.

Don’t worry if the color text ends up a bit wonky, it will simply resemble a child’s writing.

Using small stitches and matching leftover yarn from the crayons, sew the crayon edges together in rainbow order (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple), making sure to line up the stripes and ovals.

Securely weave in all ends.