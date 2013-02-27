Bloomsbury Top

Winner of the first place in fashion at the 2012 Crochet Guild of America design contest, this crochet top is made up of join-as-you-go flower motifs worked in a color-change yarn. Smaller crochet motifs fill the space between the larger blooms.

Designer: Tammy Hildebrand

Finished Size: 34 (38, 42, 46)” bust circumference. Garment shown measures 34″.

Yarn: DROPS Delight (75% superwash wool, 25% polyamide; 191 yd [175 m]/1 3/4 oz [50 g]; CYCA #2): #07 beige/blue, 5 (6, 7, 8) balls. Yarn distributed by Garnstudio.

Hook Size: F/5 (3.75 mm) hook. Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions: Yarn needle.

Gauge: Rnds 1-2 of small flower motif = 21/4″ in diameter; Rnds 1-2 of large flower motif = 3 1/4″ in diameter; 6 rows = 4″ in (dc, ch 3, dc) sleeve patt; 8 rows = 4″ in (hdc, ch 3, hdc) side edging patt.