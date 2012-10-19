Bearsden Plaid Scarf

October 19, 2012 | 1 Comment

Menswear and crochet can be a tricky mix. It’s hard to find projects he will love to wear and you will love to make. This crochet plaid scarf looks classic enough for his taste and interesting enough for your hook to enjoy.

Designer: Robyn Chachula

Finished Size: About 8½” wide and 60″ long.

Yarn: Brooklyn Tweed Shelter (100% Targhee-Columbia wool; 140 yd [128 m]/1¾ oz [50 g]): #16 nest (MC), 2 hanks; #1 long johns (CC1) and #4 hayloft (CC2), 1 hank each.

Hook Size: I/9 (5.5 mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions: Yarn needle.

Gauge: 14 sts and 12 rows = 4″ square in esc.

Robyn Chachula Crochet Scarf   Plaid Crochet Scarf
 
Men's Crochet Scarf
  1. Jenny C at 4:34 pm July 22, 2017

    This is so beautiful ! I love learning new techniques, a couple at a time.

    Thank you, Robyn, for sharing your creativity and than you, Vickie, for introducing Robyn on Knitting Daily.

