10 Reasons Crocheters Love Pin Loom Weaving

Adventurous, curious, yet easygoing—these are all words that come to mind when I think about crocheters. We love learning something new, because we don’t stress out about the learning process.

If you love to crochet, I think you’ll enjoy learning to weave on a pin loom. (Perhaps I’m biased since I’m a crocheter and pin loom weaver.) Crochet and pin loom weaving make fantastic partners for yarncrafting. Let me convince you with 10 reasons.

1. Pin loom weaving is a great way to use stash yarn.

A traditional 4″ pin loom square uses only 8 yards of yarn. That’s not much at all. The loom will accommodate the use of DK to aran weight yarn quite easily. The thinner the yarn, the lacier the square will be. Pin looms can help you use up those little remnants of yarn that you simply can’t bear to toss in the trash.

2. You can join woven squares with crochet.

You can join woven squares with whipstitch, just as you would join crocheted squares together. But many non-crocheters don’t realize that they can join pin-loom squares with slip stitch or single crochet to create different effects. A crochet join can be a prominent element when worked on the front or a subtle element when worked on the back.

3. Crochet borders can decorate woven squares.

One of my favorite techniques in crochet is edging. It can be simple, creating a uniform edge, or it can be wild and elaborate. Pin-loom projects look extra special with a crocheted edge, whether you opt for fancy borders or plain ones. And a crochet edging can, in most cases, steal the show.

4. Weaving gives your hands a break.

If you’re a crochet addict, you’ve probably experienced hand fatigue or even carpal tunnel issues. Pin loom weaving gives crocheters another way to use yarn, with a needle instead of a hook. Plus left-handed weaving is easier to learn than left-handed crochet! Just sayin’.

5. Carry your pin loom anywhere.

Pin loom weaving is as portable as crochet. All you need is a loom, needle, scissors, and yarn. Crocheters are spoiled with this ease of crochet-on-the-go and pin loom weaving is just as easy to pack in a bag. We like that.

6. You don’t need much equipment to weave squares.

Pin loom weaving uses even fewer tools than crochet! With crochet, you need hooks in several sizes. Pin weavers need only a single loom, along with the supplies listed in #5. Many weavers also use a dinner fork, but I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t even bother with that.

Of course, looms do come in various sizes, and are made by multiple manufacturers, so you can spend money building a stash of looms. However, the majority of designs popular these days use the 4″ square loom.

7. Weaving can add a new texture to crochet projects.

Woven texture cannot be imitated by crochet. It has a look all its own. Pin loom weaving makes it easy to weave without having to invest in a big loom. Combine weaving and crochet in projects that either emphasize the squares or seamlessly join them into one big woven fabric.

8. Weavers will help you.

You will not find a more supportive community anywhere. Pin loom weavers love to share their experiences and encourage others who weave. Join the private Facebook group Pin Loom Weavers Support Group to see what I mean.

9. Woven fabric tends to be lighter than crocheted fabric.

A pin loom makes fabric that is much lighter than crocheted fabric. It’s why many crocheters make afghans or ponchos with woven squares. The squares still offer nice drape (depending on yarn fiber and weight, of course) and make for a great canvas to add crochet elements like ribbing.

10. Pin looms make consistently sized squares.

When you crochet a sampler blanket with blocks, it’s hard to get uniform sizes—your tension can vary from day to day. You won’t have this problem with a pin loom. A 4″ loom makes fabric that’s slightly smaller than 4″ square. This size is consistent even if you weave different pattern designs or work with different weights of yarn.

Learn More About Pin Loom Weaving

Pin loom weaving is easy to learn (maybe I should have listed that in my 10 reasons). However, it can be challenging to know where to find patterns for pin-loom weaving, both for squares and finished project ideas. I’ve created a resource page in Love of Crochet Fall 2017 for books, magazines, websites, videos, and more to help you get started or take your pin-loom weaving to the next level.

New pin loom weavers will appreciate the step-by-step instructions for Li’l Punkins in Love of Crochet Fall 2017 as well as Angela Tong’s how-to video, Creative Pin Loom Designs. Adventurous weavers will be inspired by the pin-loom weaving sections in Little Looms 2016 and Little Looms 2017.

If you already weave on a pin loom, what is your favorite part and where do you go to find inspiration? Do you agree with my list of reasons to try out a pin loom? Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments.

—Dana

Get Started on Your New Craft Adventure!