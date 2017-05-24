Top 5 Tips for Successful Beading Videos and Bead Weaving

Behind the Scenes with Tammy Honaman!

I don’t know about you beady peeps, but one of my fave pleasures is behind-the-scenes pics and blooper videos. I’m not sure why; maybe it’s because I love to see that everyone is basically the same after all. They make the same mistakes we make, and they put their pants on one leg at a time, just like us! During the Olympics, I always love the “Up Close and Personal” stories about each contender. I think we all secretly want to know what their fave ice cream is, whether they like cats over dogs, and what inspires them — you know, the important things in life!

#1 Dance Your Booty Off

We recently filmed four new online courses with Tammy Honaman (and her newbie bead student Hannah, editor of Interweave’s Knitscene magazine), and boy did we get some great behind-the-scenes laughs!

As talent acquisition and content editor in the studio, I’m there for the entire filming, and I’ve got an iPhone! Filming videos (even if it’s something you love, like jewelry making or beading) can be super stressful and draining, so I always encourage everyone on set to dance! When it was time to pick up the energy, Tammy and Hannah did their version of the Robot, as well as this little take on Wayne’s World! Of course this spun all of us into a laughing frenzy as we all joined in. Let’s just say we may not make it to “America’s Got Talent” with these moves, but we had fun!

#2 Be Prepared

It’s shocking how much time goes into these courses and videos. The preparation time is key to a smooth successful video. The more prepared the instructor is, the less goes wrong (hopefully) in the studio. Although the final course may look effortless, let me assure you it’s due to a well-prepared instructor. Check out how thoroughly labeled and organized Tammy’s step-outs were. Similarly used in cooking shows, a step-out is used when the instructor is showing you how to do a certain stitch or technique and then reaches over and–voila! With the magic of TV (or video in this case), they pull out the finished piece. Magic you say? Nope, a lot of hours and hard work behind the scenes thanks to our wonderful instructors. (Shh, now you know the secret.)

#3 Practice and Ponder

Take time to practice and ponder what you’ll be presenting. Tammy took some zen-filled breathers to gather her thoughts and plan the next chapter to be filmed. Like me, as a kid, did you ever get in trouble for daydreaming? Well, now there’s scientific studies and evidence that daydreaming is actually very productive. And we all know how sports figures visualize their wins before they’re actually on the playing field. (I’ve heard they also do that on Dancing with the Stars, although I think most of the daydreaming is done regarding those skimpy costumes they wear!)

#4 Have a Great Set and Crew

One of the best parts about filming courses at Interweave is the set and crew. They can make or break a video IMHO (in my humble opinion). We had Adam and Andrew on set operating the cameras, along with Kari, our video producer. The team is a delight to work with; they even took pictures of Tammy doing selfies!

#5 Sustenance and Stamina

By far the most important tip is keeping up your energy and stamina. Each instructor has their fave method, and the secret to Tammy’s boundless energy is Krak–Butter Krak that is! These chocolate covered coconut eggs were highly addictive, and Tammy was kind enough to share. As you can see, we had a huge supply! Add a cup of java to the picture and you have a winning formula for going strong throughout the day. Of course, the sugar/caffeine crash at the end of the day was definitely worth it!

So as you can see, the Interweave team has a mighty fun time on set with our instructors, and we love sharing our joy and inspiration with you! Be sure to check out the preview for Getting Started Bead Weaving: Ladder, Herringbone, Hubble, Chevron, and Chenille.



And dive into all her other courses, too:

For more information on these courses, read the following posts:

Creatively,

Kristal

Get beading with these bead-weaving courses today!

Save