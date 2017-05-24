Top 5 Tips for Successful Beading Videos and Bead Weaving
Behind the Scenes with Tammy Honaman!
I don’t know about you beady peeps, but one of my fave pleasures is behind-the-scenes pics and blooper videos. I’m not sure why; maybe it’s because I love to see that everyone is basically the same after all. They make the same mistakes we make, and they put their pants on one leg at a time, just like us! During the Olympics, I always love the “Up Close and Personal” stories about each contender. I think we all secretly want to know what their fave ice cream is, whether they like cats over dogs, and what inspires them — you know, the important things in life!
#1 Dance Your Booty Off
We recently filmed four new online courses with Tammy Honaman (and her newbie bead student Hannah, editor of Interweave’s Knitscene magazine), and boy did we get some great behind-the-scenes laughs!
As talent acquisition and content editor in the studio, I’m there for the entire filming, and I’ve got an iPhone! Filming videos (even if it’s something you love, like jewelry making or beading) can be super stressful and draining, so I always encourage everyone on set to dance! When it was time to pick up the energy, Tammy and Hannah did their version of the Robot, as well as this little take on Wayne’s World! Of course this spun all of us into a laughing frenzy as we all joined in. Let’s just say we may not make it to “America’s Got Talent” with these moves, but we had fun!
#2 Be Prepared
It’s shocking how much time goes into these courses and videos. The preparation time is key to a smooth successful video. The more prepared the instructor is, the less goes wrong (hopefully) in the studio. Although the final course may look effortless, let me assure you it’s due to a well-prepared instructor. Check out how thoroughly labeled and organized Tammy’s step-outs were. Similarly used in cooking shows, a step-out is used when the instructor is showing you how to do a certain stitch or technique and then reaches over and–voila! With the magic of TV (or video in this case), they pull out the finished piece. Magic you say? Nope, a lot of hours and hard work behind the scenes thanks to our wonderful instructors. (Shh, now you know the secret.)
#3 Practice and Ponder
Take time to practice and ponder what you’ll be presenting. Tammy took some zen-filled breathers to gather her thoughts and plan the next chapter to be filmed. Like me, as a kid, did you ever get in trouble for daydreaming? Well, now there’s scientific studies and evidence that daydreaming is actually very productive. And we all know how sports figures visualize their wins before they’re actually on the playing field. (I’ve heard they also do that on Dancing with the Stars, although I think most of the daydreaming is done regarding those skimpy costumes they wear!)
#4 Have a Great Set and Crew
One of the best parts about filming courses at Interweave is the set and crew. They can make or break a video IMHO (in my humble opinion). We had Adam and Andrew on set operating the cameras, along with Kari, our video producer. The team is a delight to work with; they even took pictures of Tammy doing selfies!
#5 Sustenance and Stamina
By far the most important tip is keeping up your energy and stamina. Each instructor has their fave method, and the secret to Tammy’s boundless energy is Krak–Butter Krak that is! These chocolate covered coconut eggs were highly addictive, and Tammy was kind enough to share. As you can see, we had a huge supply! Add a cup of java to the picture and you have a winning formula for going strong throughout the day. Of course, the sugar/caffeine crash at the end of the day was definitely worth it!
So as you can see, the Interweave team has a mighty fun time on set with our instructors, and we love sharing our joy and inspiration with you! Be sure to check out the preview for Getting Started Bead Weaving: Ladder, Herringbone, Hubble, Chevron, and Chenille.
And dive into all her other courses, too:
- Getting Started Bead Weaving Series: Learn These Stitches Peyote, Brick, Square, Daisy Chain and RAW with Tammy Honaman Course
- Getting Started Bead Weaving Series: Learn How to Embroider with Seed Beads Course featuring Tammy Honaman
- Getting Started Bead Weaving Series: Learn How to Bead on a Loom Course featuring Tammy Honaman
For more information on these courses, read the following posts:
- How to Use a Bead Loom: 10 Things You Must Know
- Easily Create Irresistible Bead Embroidery
- Beginning Bead Weaving Basics: What You Need to Know
Creatively,
Kristal
Get beading with these bead-weaving courses today!
Save
4 Comments
I am glad you all have fun making videos, but I am a little saddened by the video instruction trend (and it is not just here, but on all sorts of beading sites, online retailers, etc.). It is just not useful to me to watch beading videos. I need patterns and instructions on paper so I can refer back to previous steps without rewinding the video, so I can make notes, mark my progress, etc. Also so I do not have to lug my laptop around everywhere — paper is portable for me, videos are not (I don’t have a smartphone or tablet). Perhaps it is a function of the era in which I learned (late 1990s, self-taught mostly from the internet and books), but even if there is a project that looks like something I will really love, if instructions are only available on video, I pass right on by.
Also, for the record, I am not allowed to watch videos at work due to bandwidth issues and free time at work is when I go scouring the web for projects and inspiration.
I totally agree with Ragan! I enjoy the videos, and do learn from them, but give me paper instructions too! Especially if it’s a new stitch I’m trying to learn.
I agree with Susan and Ragan!! Paper instructions are very helpful. Not all people live in cities where high speed internet is available, or can afford high speed internet or data access costs for their cell phone. Some of the population lives in the country or rural areas or smaller communities/towns where high speed internet is not even available. And some of us do not wish to clutter our cell phone with aps and videos. Not to mention that the size of the screen on a smart phone makes watching an instructional video very challenging if not impossible. And some of us only own 1 computer and need to share our computer time with the rest of our family thereby making a paper copy necessary. It is very frustrating and disappointing that companies such as Interweave seem so single-mindedly focused on just the technology savvy people. Please reach out to all portions of the viewing audience.
I so agree with all above with all my heart!!