Sherry Serafini, Bead Embroidery, and Rock and Roll

I first met Sherry Serafini around 2005. I flew out to her home in western Pennsylvania, we spent the day together and I flew home that afternoon. It was a whirlwind of a trip but also wonderful. The purpose of this visit was to hash out a project Sherry would be teaching on the television program, Beads, Baubles & Jewels; Sherry was going to share some of her signature bead embroidery techniques as well as another design. I remember the day like it was yesterday.

The Woman Behind the Bead Embroidery

I didn’t know Sherry personally but did know of her amazing bead art. Within the first 10 minutes of meeting Sherry Serafini, it was easy to see that not only is she an artist, she is a beautiful woman, loving mother, loving dog owner, and a gracious host.

Throughout the day, while we worked on Sherry’s upcoming segment, it was clear, Sherry is at ease with herself and who she is. She talked, shared, and beaded all at the same time. Dipping into this cabinet, that container, or this dish to find just the right beads for the next stitch. All the while, making sure I had all I needed to be comfortable in her home.

In a matter of what seemed like minutes, and right before my eyes, Sherry had different pieces of beadwork assembled for us to work into the flow of her project. This was an easy assignment and one I’m so glad to have been part of.

Sherry’s Passion for Art

In the late 1990s, Sherry had been exploring different mediums, looking for the “one” thing that worked for her as an artist. While in the hospital, sitting next to her mom’s bedside (her mom was recovering from a serious accident), Sherry found comfort in beading through these days while her mom recovered (and she did!). Beading became her medium of choice from there on out. To this day, Sherry shares her passion in beading with all who want to learn, in hopes others will also find the comfort she came to know during those difficult days.

Fact that Blew Me Away

Not only was there a picture of Sherry with Steven Tyler (of Aerosmith) on a side table. And not only was Mr. Tyler wearing one of Sherry’s beaded pieces, she actually knew him! And Sherry not only knew him, she was working with him on other designs, working with him directly!

As a follow up: Sherry still designs pieces for Mr. Tyler and has designed pieces for other amazingly talented musicians, including: Fergie (of the Black Eyed Peas), Melissa Etheridge and Lenny Kravitz. Sherry remains thankful for these opportunities and is glad to be connected a little bit to those she admires.

As a Woman and Mother

Sherry loves her daughters, fiercely. She adores her grandbaby! Sherry gives of herself unconditionally. She is strong, independent, and amazingly kind and generous.

As an artist

Sherry’s talents know no bounds. She follows her path and continues to bring light into everything she does.

I enjoy spending time with Sherry as our paths cross at shows, and I long for days where there is time and space to spend a day with her again.

Meanwhile, it was great to read the lovely article written by Lavon Peters in the April/May 2016 issue of Beadwork magazine. And if we want a bit of Sherry’s personal style, she also shares some of herself with us through her videos and kits. A comprehensive video choice would be: Bead Embroidery: Four Great Lessons and one of my favorites: Adding Found Objects Into Your Projects.

Thank you Sherry, for all you share of your passion so we too can find the joy in beading that you do. And thank you again for having me to your home, it really was a wonderful day.

Tammy

