Name That Bracelet and Win a Kit of Beading Supplies from Artbeads

Our Beading Challenge in the December 2015 / January 2016 issue of Beadwork magazine showcases a lively kit from Artbeads that includes seed beads in greens and blues; a coordinating mixture of 18-, 20-, and 26-gauge wire; .019” beading wire; silver love-knot spacers; and Swarovski crystal bicones and pearl rounds.

Associate Editor Barb Switzer had the opportunity to play with this kit, and here’s the lovely bracelet she created!

Here’s what Barb had to say about using this kit: “As a beader, I split my creativity between my love for seed beading and my passion for wirework, which made this kit a pleasant surprise. All of the ocean-inspired blue bicone crystals, size 8° seed beads, and wire also appealed to my monochromatic tendencies. After I found a big focal with a large hole in the perfect color languishing in my stash, this project was halfway done. Well, not really, but the palette and materials were powerful motivators in creating my improvisational wire cuff.”

Want to win your very own kit of beads and beading supplies like the one Barb used to create her bracelet? Think of a great name for this beaded bracelet, and tell us what it is in a comment on this Beading Daily blog before December 31, 2015 at 12 midnight CT. The editors of Beadwork magazine will choose their favorite from the list, and the winner will receive this kit of beads and wire from Artbeads!

Please note: Due to customs regulations, we can only accept entries from readers who reside in the United States.

Good luck!

Lavon Peters, managing editor, Beadwork magazine