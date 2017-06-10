Jewelry For Men: Quick & Easy Bracelet Design You Can Make and Gift

Living with three men, you’d think I’d have this jewelry-making for men thing worked out. Well, my husband is not much of a jewelry person (shocking, I know!). He wears his wedding ring and I can get him to wear a bracelet every once in a while. He was seen wearing a gold chain (remember, we’re from New Jersey!) for a few years after we got married. Other than that, nada.

My boys on the other hand are always interested in what I’m making and always willing to wear anything I make them. That doesn’t mean I make them a lot of things, but I do, on occasion, whip them up a piece or two when I think I’m onto something they’d actually wear.

Their favorite is a stretchy bracelet made with 8 or 10mm round beads. I prefer matte finish gemstone beads and so, they have matte finish beads in their bracelets. No matter the beads I bring home though, both boys want a new bracelet whenever possible.

Kevin (my oldest) is currently wearing three bracelets at once. A blue bracelet (shown above) was made to match a dress shirt for a wedding. This promptly turned into two blue bracelets of different shades, just in case one matched better than the other. Now he wears both blue versions with the original I made for him — onyx beads with a washer from the hardware store.

This design is super simple to make with the hardest part determining how many beads to use if they aren’t home for me to try the bracelet on before tying off the ends.

Here’s what you’ll need:

20-24 round gemstone beads, 8 or 10mm round

1 spacer bead to cover the knot (optional)

12” of good elastic cording

Scissors

Adhesive suitable for a flexible design (I use E-6000 clear adhesive without failure, to date.) Note: Don’t use super glue with elastic cording, it will cause the elastic cording to fail

Toothpick or other pointed tool that helps get the adhesive into the knot

2 pair cross-locking tweezers set into stable bases (or other tools you can use to help keep the beads from encroaching onto the knot as the adhesive cures

Step 1: Stretch out the elastic cording, stretching it out from end to end, a few times. This will help ensure the cord doesn’t break after you finish your bracelet.

Step 2: String the beads in your pattern.

Step 3: Tie the ends loosely so you can try on the bracelet. If it fits, move to the next step; if not, add or subtract beads accordingly.

Step 4: Undo the ends as you tied them for trying the bracelet on then retie using a surgeon’s knot. Pull the ends so the knot is closed tightly then test the knot to make sure it’s secure. Anchor the cording into the tweezers.

Step 5: Apply a bit of adhesive to the end of a toothpick then apply to the knot, working the adhesive around the knot.

Allow the adhesive to cure. E-6000 sets up quickly but is best left to cure overnight.

Step 6: Trim the ends.

These bracelets are quick and easy to make and easy to wear. Do you have a jewelry design idea for men you can share? Please leave a comment!

— Tammy

For more ideas on what to make the men in your life, check out these ideas along with others you can find in our store!