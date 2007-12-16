Ideas and Tips for Using Bugle Beads

I have a growing collection of bugle beads that I don't know what to do with. Red bugle beads, silver bugle beads, green, blue, purple . . . (Am I the only one who buys beads with not even the foggiest idea for project?) Every once in awhile, I pull out my bugle bead collection and see if I can figure out what to do with them. Here are a few ideas I discovered: Ideas and Tips "Bugle beads work well in strands and fringe, in openwork such as nets and ladders or sewn onto fabric."–Getting Started with Seed Beads



Beading Daily reader Diane Smith writes, "I create a series of links using eye pins threaded through bugle beads, joined by a simple or wrapped loop. When I finish, the links look like they are enameled."