Ideas and Tips for Using Bugle Beads
I have a growing collection of bugle beads that I don't know what to do with. Red bugle beads, silver bugle beads, green, blue, purple . . . (Am I the only one who buys beads with not even the foggiest idea for project?) Every once in awhile, I pull out my bugle bead collection and see if I can figure out what to do with them. Here are a few ideas I discovered:
Ideas and Tips
- "I have heard a number of suggestions for ways to eliminate the problem of sharp edges, including someone who suggested that the ends of each bugle bead be painted with clear fingernail polish. The best solution I can think of is to always use a seed bead on both ends of the bugle bead. That way, when your thread goes back into the fabric, it rests on a smooth edge rather than a sharp one."– Beading on Fabric
I'll admit–I love Vicki's idea. Even though I have cut class (for pendants), it never occurred to me to cut bugle beads! Many of my bugle beads are chipped or broken and this gives me a way to "rescue" them, rather than throwing them away.
Above, at right: One of Diane Smith's bugle bead necklaces. For each link in the necklace, she strung a green bugle bead on a gold eye pin and then created a simple loop at the other end. See more of her jewelry at: AllJewelryGreatandSmall.com
Free Beading Daily Projects with Bugle Beads
Egyptian Sunset Necklace
Gorgeous Geometry Earrings
Constellations*
Elegant Netted Bracelet
* Technically not bugle beads, but can't you see how easy it would be to substitute bugle beads for the silver tubes?
Inspired by . . . YOU
Beading Daily Reader Rose Marie Heard created four bracelets for a granddaughter in the four pairs of school colors mentioned in the Harry Potter books. Pictured is a version of the Elegant Netted Bracelet with Hufflepuff (yellow and black) colors. Rose Marie notes that she made a few changes to the project, including substituting size 6 seed beads for the size 11 and using 6 bugle beads per row instead of 8.
More Bugle Bead Inspiration
- Camile's Place creates netted ornaments using bugle beads.
- The sunflower earrings at Big Black Dog Studio use bugle beads for the flower's petals.
- Need for Beads uses bugle beads for amulet bag fringe.
- Jenn at The View from Here fashions beaded snowflakes using bugle beads.
Fan Wheel Necklace
This bugle bead, seed bead, and crystal necklace by Maria Rypan was inspired by contemporary beadwork seen at the Vernisage, an art piazza in Lviv, Ukraine. The wheel is a circular fan whose points are topped with Swarovski crystals and whose shape echoes through the wavy crystal-studded band. The circular fan is a modification of a unique beadwork style from Ukraine. Purchase PDF Download
Coming Wednesday: Beaded snowflakes!
One Comment
Bugle beads have been used on costumes for years. As far as making jewelry, that’s fine for whoever is interested. ONE of the great things about these beads on a costume is to have a string of beads 4 or 6 inches long and they move with the person wearing the costume. They were very popular when used in the reviews in Vegas were popular ; before the Cirque took over Vegas. The costumes were gorgeous back then. The beadwork was an art form.
Sadly, those days are over. I feel so fortunate to have been a part of the Golden Days of Vegas.