Free How-to Bead Storage Solutions

From Ice Cream to Beads

I’m a recycler. Not the best but we do our part and are always looking for ways to do better. I’m also a container hoarder, especially those good for bead storage solutions or for holding other things in my studio. I save all my peanut butter jars (they’re glass) and use them to hold liquids like patina, mineral spirits, acetone, ammonia, and baking soda. I feel a well sealed glass jar offers the best help for containment and shelf life. You could also use these glass jars for holding your jewelry and beading tools.



I save my glass jelly jars, too, reusing them to keep smaller quantity liquids handy. I love to decorate the lids with some Swarovski flatback love – it brings a little bling to my space!

I’ve been saving Talenti ice cream containers for a long time and finally, finally found the formula needed to remove their label. Nothing against Talenti, their logo and label are actually cool, but I like to see the beads I put into the jars.



Want to create a few of these for your studio space? Something to store your turquoise beads, or the latest strands of fire-polished glass beads you picked up at Bead Fest, or use them to fill with seed beads? Here’s the rub (no pun intended!) – the labels do not come off willingly. The solution? Patience! That and acetone, a cotton cloth, some gloves, and time.

Here’s how to:

Clean your jars. Wrap one in a cotton cloth then place the jar into a recyclable container to help contain the acetone.



Note: Use caution when handling acetone – it’s harmful if swallowed and should not be inhaled.

Pour acetone onto the cloth, saturating it all around.



Allow the cloth to sit on the jar for a few hours or overnight. I stored the whole set up in an “already heading for recycling” sealable storage bag. The seal on the bag helped contain the odor, vapors, and eliminated some of the evaporation, a natural occurrence with acetone.



While wearing gloves, remove the container from the bag, then remove a bit of the cloth. Check to see if the label is ready to come off by rubbing the cloth against the surface. In some cases, the label will already be deposited on the cloth but usually the removal takes a little bit of rubbing.



If you have to scrub hard, wrap the cloth around the jar again and let it sit a little longer. If needed, add more acetone. Once the label is removed, wash the container thoroughly, rinse out the cloth or dispose of it. Rinse then recycle the container used to hold the jar and the acetone. Rinse then recycle the plastic sealable bag. Rinse your gloves.



The only thing left to do is fill the containers with your beads! Well, that and now it’s time to create something fabulous!



Have a favorite container you like to use around your studio? Please share your ideas with us at BeadingDaily.com.

Happy Earth Day – every day!