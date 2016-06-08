Cubic Right-Angle Weave Instructions for a Sparkling Swarovski Bracelet

While planning clothes for an upcoming trip, I realized I needed a statement piece to go with one outfit I’d be wearing. I’m in love with designs that are more 3 dimensional so wanted to push myself to create a design using cubic right-angle weave. I decided to work with 5mm bronze crystal pearls and aquamarine 4mm Swarovski article 5600, diagonal faceted cubes, to create this bracelet design.

My cubic right-angle weave journey began with Cubic Right-Angle Weave With Marcia DeCoster: Fundamentals video. Marcia really breaks down this stitch so it’s easily understood and learned. Here are the materials and cubic right-angle weave instructions for this Swarovski bracelet.

Materials

5mm Swarovski crystal pearls

3mm Swarovski crystal pearls

4mm Swarovski crystal beads

FireLine® 6lb

Beading needle, size 10 or 11

Cutters for FireLine

Cord end, glue-in, 8mm ID

Toggle clasp

Jumprings to connect clasp to cord ends

Adhesive (E-6000® or similar)

Toothpick

Step 1. Thread a needle onto a 5-yard length of FireLine. Double the thread so you are working with the thread doubled; this will help prevent the thread from breaking due to the sharp edges of the crystals.

Thread on 4 pearls. Bring them toward the end of the thread. Pass the thread through the first pearl strung and tighten the beads into a ring.

Step 2. Thread on a crystal, a pearl, and a crystal. Pass the needle back through the first pearl, making a loop with the beads.

Step 3. Pass the needle through the next pearl in the base row. Pick up a crystal then a pearl. Pass the needle through the first crystal threaded on in Step 2, then pass back through the pearl in the base row.

Step 4. Repeat Step 3.

Step 5. Pass the needle through the next pearl in the base row, up through the crystal on the left above this pearl (the 2nd crystal strung in Step 2).

Step 6. Pick up a pearl. Pass down through the crystal on the right of the base pearl (the first pearl strung in Step 4). Pass the needle back through the base row pearl, completing the first CRAW unit.

Step 7. Pass the needle up through the crystal above the pearl you just exited, then across the pearl in the top row on the left of the crystal.

Step 8. Repeat Step 2.

Step 9. Repeat Steps 3-6 to complete the 2nd CRAW unit.

Continue weaving a length of CRAW units that works for your size wrist, factoring in the length the cord ends and toggle clasp will add, and allowing for about 1/2″ more of beadwork, still to be added.



NOTE: The diameter of this bracelet will require you to create a longer length bracelet than you normally wear so be sure to try the bracelet on not go by your standard length.

Step 10. Repeat Step 2 using 3mm pearls.

Step 11. Repeat Step 3-6 to complete a CRAW unit of 3mm pearls. Repeat Step 2-6 to complete 3 complete CRAW units.



Weave your thread into the beadwork to secure. Trim the thread ends close.

Step 12. Start a new length of thread. Weave the thread into the beadwork near the end you started with. Weave so your needle exits a pearl in the first row. Repeat Step 10-11.

Step 13. Using a toothpick, add some E-6000 to the inside of a cord end. Insert the end of the cord into the cord end. Watch for any adhesive that might seep out onto the pearls; clean up any excess as quickly as possible. Hold the cord end in place until the adhesive sets up.



Repeat for the other end. Allow the adhesive to cure before adding the clasp so you don’t “break” the join.

Step 14. Using jumprings, add a toggle half to each cord end.

I hope you have the chance to explore these cubic right-angle weave instructions then explore this stitch further to soon be creating your own designs. Please share your successes, frustrations, and accomplishments with us in the comments below.

Happy Beading!