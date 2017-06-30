How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

June 30, 2017

How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

As the editors of Beadwork magazine, we get a lot of emails from our Customer Service team. Sometimes a customer is having a problem with a pattern and needs help. Sometimes a reader would like more information about the alternate colorways shown in the magazine. And sometimes we get a reader email that absolutely blows our minds!

This is definitely the case with the email we received from Ann Celino a while back. In her February 20 email, Ann told our Customer Service representative:

How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue“I thought the editors might be interested in a personal challenge I set for myself last year. A year ago, I decided to challenge myself to do every project in the December 2015/January 2016 Beadwork magazine. It took a few months to gather all of the beads and kit them (so I wouldn’t use them on something else by mistake!). I think I started stitching in late March or early April 2016. I finished the last bit of weaving today. It was an interesting challenge, and I’m feeling a bit proud of myself for finishing it!”

We think Ann should be feeling more than a bit proud of making all 13 projects from the December 2015/January 2016 issue! (Some of them were doozies!)
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

We were so impressed that we designed Ann her very own December 2015/January 2016 cover. We asked Ann about her experience stitching all the pieces, and she was gracious enough to share her thoughts with us.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Ann’s Challenge

Q: What did you particularly like about the December 2015/January 2016 issue?
A: I liked almost all of the projects, and I couldn’t decide which one to do first.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Q: What motivated you to give yourself this challenge?
A: I’m not sure why I thought this challenge would be a great idea, but I’m so glad I did! I felt a tremendous amount of satisfaction when the last piece was done. I have several artistic hobbies (beading, sewing clothes, quilting, and papercrafting), and sometimes it’s a struggle to decide which one to work on at any given time. Having the beading kits together with the instructions made beading an easy choice.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Beading Experience

Q: How long have you been beading?
A: 45 years!

Q: What keeps you beading?
A: I love to wear jewelry, and I feel such a sense of accomplishment when I’ve completed a piece.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Q: How long have you been reading Beadwork?
A: A very long time. Maybe from the beginning!

Q: Why do you think it’s important to keep challenging yourself as a beader?
A: I want to learn more about different techniques and get better at this hobby.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

The Process

Q: Which project was your favorite to stitch, and why?
A: I loved the Bell Flower Necklace the best. I’m a big fan of herringbone stitch. The slinkiness of herringbone and the intertwining ropes made the project especially intriguing to me.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Q: Which project was your least favorite to stitch, and why?
A: The kumihimo project was my least favorite. I had never done kumihimo with beads, because I don’t like the tedious task of stringing all the beads — counting them out and stringing them in order. Plus, I didn’t understand the directions regarding the two-drop portions of the braiding.

Q: Did you ever want to give up?
A: Maybe while I was doing the kumihimo piece, which was the next to last piece that I completed. I had to take it apart three times. One of those times was when I thought I was finished and then realized that due to tension issues, one side was a couple of inches longer than the other side! I sought advice from my local bead store owner, and she told me to try removing the weight at the half-way point. That worked.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Q: Did you add a personal twist to any of the projects, or did you follow the instructions exactly?
A: A couple of the projects had errors in the instructions, so I had to figure out exactly what the author had intended. [Editors’ Note: Corrections for the Cactus Flower Bracelet and Melange de Perles Necklace are posted to our website’s Errata Section.] But I generally followed the instructions (and color choices) exactly. One of the few times that I wandered from the color choice in the instructions, it didn’t turn out very well.

The Projects

Q: Did you keep all the projects or give them away?
A: I’ve kept them all. If it was up to my friends, the Galactic Gaze Bracelet would be in someone else’s possession by now.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Q: Which project do you most like to wear, and why?
A: I haven’t started wearing the pieces much yet, but the leather [Arizona Sunrise] bracelet has gone out of the house on my wrist on a number of occasions. I also love the Quatrefoil Earrings.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Q: Which project do you least like to wear, and why?
A: I’m not sure whether I really like the Peas in a Pod Bracelet. I think it’s the color choices I made.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Lessons Learned

Q: What did you learn from this experience?
A: Technically, I learned how to do brick stitch and kumihimo with beads. In general, I learned that patience is a virtue!
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Q: Now that you’ve finished, which technique or material will you continue to pursue?
A: Brick stitch was new to me, and I would like to do more with it.
How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Q: Will you take a break now?
A: Naw! I’ve set myself a new challenge with Isabella Lam’s new book. [Beautiful Beadweaving: Simply gorgeous jewelry]

We still can’t believe that Ann made ALL the projects in one of our magazines! Please comment on this article to give her some well-deserved kudos.

How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

Left: original cover; right, Ann’s cover

Lavon Peters
Managing Editor, Beadwork magazine
[With special thanks to Andrea Hoyt for sending Ann the initial interview questions.]

Get the December 2015/January 2016 issue or your next favorite issue of Beadwork to see how many projects YOU can make!

 

  1. Bette A at 6:11 am June 30, 2017

    Congratulations to Ann! I have admired her fine beadwork for many years. We met via the Bead Society of New Hampshire where Ann has been an active member for years.
    Bette Abdu

  2. Lynne L at 6:37 am June 30, 2017

    Nice work, Ann! What a great challenge to set for yourself, and beautiful results.

  3. Mary C at 7:33 am June 30, 2017

    Wow! You are amazing, Ann! Congratulations on a job well done!

  4. Carol B at 8:11 am June 30, 2017

    I have always wanted to do what you just did!!! I never got past one or two projects, though, so I am doubly amazed. I have the very first issues of Beadwork and of Bead and Button, and I have been beading ever since they first came out!! Unfortunately, I cannot bead for very long at a stretch because of thumb arthritis and thumb tendonitis that was brought about by beading too much!! Still, I like to dream about beads. It was great to hear that you accomplished this.

  5. Denise G at 8:50 am June 30, 2017

    That is quite an accomplishment Ann! You’ve inspired me to get back to unfinished projects 🙂

  6. Gail D at 9:28 am June 30, 2017

    As I am President of the Bead Society of NH, I have seen Ann’s work for this project. The pieces are outstanding and Ann is right to be proud of herself. Her finished work through the years has improved dramatically, and I consider her to be a seed bead queen.

    Congratulations, Ann! This is quite the accomplishment.

  7. Shari J at 9:43 am June 30, 2017

    Ann I am so impressed that you completed this challenge you set for yourself. I look at the patterns in all of these magazines and I know I can’t complete them without help. Sorry to say we don’t have a bead shop in our county. You have made me rethink trying all of the many projects available. I need to challenge myself too. Congratulations Ann!
    Shari from Lakeport, California

  8. Tracy G at 10:15 am June 30, 2017

    Wow! Your motivation and discipline are inspiring – Congratulations on this accomplishment!

  9. Donna O at 5:15 pm June 30, 2017

    Ann I am so impressed!! Good for you! I’ve considered a similar challenge and now I just might have to do it! If those are pictures of your work I am even more impressed and I love your color choices!

