How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue

As the editors of Beadwork magazine, we get a lot of emails from our Customer Service team. Sometimes a customer is having a problem with a pattern and needs help. Sometimes a reader would like more information about the alternate colorways shown in the magazine. And sometimes we get a reader email that absolutely blows our minds!

This is definitely the case with the email we received from Ann Celino a while back. In her February 20 email, Ann told our Customer Service representative:

“I thought the editors might be interested in a personal challenge I set for myself last year. A year ago, I decided to challenge myself to do every project in the December 2015/January 2016 Beadwork magazine. It took a few months to gather all of the beads and kit them (so I wouldn’t use them on something else by mistake!). I think I started stitching in late March or early April 2016. I finished the last bit of weaving today. It was an interesting challenge, and I’m feeling a bit proud of myself for finishing it!”

We think Ann should be feeling more than a bit proud of making all 13 projects from the December 2015/January 2016 issue! (Some of them were doozies!)



We were so impressed that we designed Ann her very own December 2015/January 2016 cover. We asked Ann about her experience stitching all the pieces, and she was gracious enough to share her thoughts with us.



Ann’s Challenge

Q: What did you particularly like about the December 2015/January 2016 issue?

A: I liked almost all of the projects, and I couldn’t decide which one to do first.



Q: What motivated you to give yourself this challenge?

A: I’m not sure why I thought this challenge would be a great idea, but I’m so glad I did! I felt a tremendous amount of satisfaction when the last piece was done. I have several artistic hobbies (beading, sewing clothes, quilting, and papercrafting), and sometimes it’s a struggle to decide which one to work on at any given time. Having the beading kits together with the instructions made beading an easy choice.



Beading Experience

Q: How long have you been beading?

A: 45 years!

Q: What keeps you beading?

A: I love to wear jewelry, and I feel such a sense of accomplishment when I’ve completed a piece.



Q: How long have you been reading Beadwork?

A: A very long time. Maybe from the beginning!

Q: Why do you think it’s important to keep challenging yourself as a beader?

A: I want to learn more about different techniques and get better at this hobby.



The Process

Q: Which project was your favorite to stitch, and why?

A: I loved the Bell Flower Necklace the best. I’m a big fan of herringbone stitch. The slinkiness of herringbone and the intertwining ropes made the project especially intriguing to me.



Q: Which project was your least favorite to stitch, and why?

A: The kumihimo project was my least favorite. I had never done kumihimo with beads, because I don’t like the tedious task of stringing all the beads — counting them out and stringing them in order. Plus, I didn’t understand the directions regarding the two-drop portions of the braiding.

Q: Did you ever want to give up?

A: Maybe while I was doing the kumihimo piece, which was the next to last piece that I completed. I had to take it apart three times. One of those times was when I thought I was finished and then realized that due to tension issues, one side was a couple of inches longer than the other side! I sought advice from my local bead store owner, and she told me to try removing the weight at the half-way point. That worked.



Q: Did you add a personal twist to any of the projects, or did you follow the instructions exactly?

A: A couple of the projects had errors in the instructions, so I had to figure out exactly what the author had intended. [Editors’ Note: Corrections for the Cactus Flower Bracelet and Melange de Perles Necklace are posted to our website’s Errata Section.] But I generally followed the instructions (and color choices) exactly. One of the few times that I wandered from the color choice in the instructions, it didn’t turn out very well.

The Projects

Q: Did you keep all the projects or give them away?

A: I’ve kept them all. If it was up to my friends, the Galactic Gaze Bracelet would be in someone else’s possession by now.



Q: Which project do you most like to wear, and why?

A: I haven’t started wearing the pieces much yet, but the leather [Arizona Sunrise] bracelet has gone out of the house on my wrist on a number of occasions. I also love the Quatrefoil Earrings.



Q: Which project do you least like to wear, and why?

A: I’m not sure whether I really like the Peas in a Pod Bracelet. I think it’s the color choices I made.



Lessons Learned

Q: What did you learn from this experience?

A: Technically, I learned how to do brick stitch and kumihimo with beads. In general, I learned that patience is a virtue!



Q: Now that you’ve finished, which technique or material will you continue to pursue?

A: Brick stitch was new to me, and I would like to do more with it.



Q: Will you take a break now?

A: Naw! I’ve set myself a new challenge with Isabella Lam’s new book. [Beautiful Beadweaving: Simply gorgeous jewelry]

We still can’t believe that Ann made ALL the projects in one of our magazines! Please comment on this article to give her some well-deserved kudos.

Lavon Peters

Managing Editor, Beadwork magazine

[With special thanks to Andrea Hoyt for sending Ann the initial interview questions.]

Get the December 2015/January 2016 issue or your next favorite issue of Beadwork to see how many projects YOU can make!