How a Beadwork Reader Completed All 13 Projects in One Issue
As the editors of Beadwork magazine, we get a lot of emails from our Customer Service team. Sometimes a customer is having a problem with a pattern and needs help. Sometimes a reader would like more information about the alternate colorways shown in the magazine. And sometimes we get a reader email that absolutely blows our minds!
This is definitely the case with the email we received from Ann Celino a while back. In her February 20 email, Ann told our Customer Service representative:
“I thought the editors might be interested in a personal challenge I set for myself last year. A year ago, I decided to challenge myself to do every project in the December 2015/January 2016 Beadwork magazine. It took a few months to gather all of the beads and kit them (so I wouldn’t use them on something else by mistake!). I think I started stitching in late March or early April 2016. I finished the last bit of weaving today. It was an interesting challenge, and I’m feeling a bit proud of myself for finishing it!”
We think Ann should be feeling more than a bit proud of making all 13 projects from the December 2015/January 2016 issue! (Some of them were doozies!)
We were so impressed that we designed Ann her very own December 2015/January 2016 cover. We asked Ann about her experience stitching all the pieces, and she was gracious enough to share her thoughts with us.
Ann’s Challenge
Q: What did you particularly like about the December 2015/January 2016 issue?
A: I liked almost all of the projects, and I couldn’t decide which one to do first.
Q: What motivated you to give yourself this challenge?
A: I’m not sure why I thought this challenge would be a great idea, but I’m so glad I did! I felt a tremendous amount of satisfaction when the last piece was done. I have several artistic hobbies (beading, sewing clothes, quilting, and papercrafting), and sometimes it’s a struggle to decide which one to work on at any given time. Having the beading kits together with the instructions made beading an easy choice.
Beading Experience
Q: How long have you been beading?
A: 45 years!
Q: What keeps you beading?
A: I love to wear jewelry, and I feel such a sense of accomplishment when I’ve completed a piece.
Q: How long have you been reading Beadwork?
A: A very long time. Maybe from the beginning!
Q: Why do you think it’s important to keep challenging yourself as a beader?
A: I want to learn more about different techniques and get better at this hobby.
The Process
Q: Which project was your favorite to stitch, and why?
A: I loved the Bell Flower Necklace the best. I’m a big fan of herringbone stitch. The slinkiness of herringbone and the intertwining ropes made the project especially intriguing to me.
Q: Which project was your least favorite to stitch, and why?
A: The kumihimo project was my least favorite. I had never done kumihimo with beads, because I don’t like the tedious task of stringing all the beads — counting them out and stringing them in order. Plus, I didn’t understand the directions regarding the two-drop portions of the braiding.
Q: Did you ever want to give up?
A: Maybe while I was doing the kumihimo piece, which was the next to last piece that I completed. I had to take it apart three times. One of those times was when I thought I was finished and then realized that due to tension issues, one side was a couple of inches longer than the other side! I sought advice from my local bead store owner, and she told me to try removing the weight at the half-way point. That worked.
Q: Did you add a personal twist to any of the projects, or did you follow the instructions exactly?
A: A couple of the projects had errors in the instructions, so I had to figure out exactly what the author had intended. [Editors’ Note: Corrections for the Cactus Flower Bracelet and Melange de Perles Necklace are posted to our website’s Errata Section.] But I generally followed the instructions (and color choices) exactly. One of the few times that I wandered from the color choice in the instructions, it didn’t turn out very well.
The Projects
Q: Did you keep all the projects or give them away?
A: I’ve kept them all. If it was up to my friends, the Galactic Gaze Bracelet would be in someone else’s possession by now.
Q: Which project do you most like to wear, and why?
A: I haven’t started wearing the pieces much yet, but the leather [Arizona Sunrise] bracelet has gone out of the house on my wrist on a number of occasions. I also love the Quatrefoil Earrings.
Q: Which project do you least like to wear, and why?
A: I’m not sure whether I really like the Peas in a Pod Bracelet. I think it’s the color choices I made.
Lessons Learned
Q: What did you learn from this experience?
A: Technically, I learned how to do brick stitch and kumihimo with beads. In general, I learned that patience is a virtue!
Q: Now that you’ve finished, which technique or material will you continue to pursue?
A: Brick stitch was new to me, and I would like to do more with it.
Q: Will you take a break now?
A: Naw! I’ve set myself a new challenge with Isabella Lam’s new book. [Beautiful Beadweaving: Simply gorgeous jewelry]
We still can’t believe that Ann made ALL the projects in one of our magazines! Please comment on this article to give her some well-deserved kudos.
Lavon Peters
Managing Editor, Beadwork magazine
[With special thanks to Andrea Hoyt for sending Ann the initial interview questions.]
9 Comments
Congratulations to Ann! I have admired her fine beadwork for many years. We met via the Bead Society of New Hampshire where Ann has been an active member for years.
Bette Abdu
Nice work, Ann! What a great challenge to set for yourself, and beautiful results.
Wow! You are amazing, Ann! Congratulations on a job well done!
I have always wanted to do what you just did!!! I never got past one or two projects, though, so I am doubly amazed. I have the very first issues of Beadwork and of Bead and Button, and I have been beading ever since they first came out!! Unfortunately, I cannot bead for very long at a stretch because of thumb arthritis and thumb tendonitis that was brought about by beading too much!! Still, I like to dream about beads. It was great to hear that you accomplished this.
That is quite an accomplishment Ann! You’ve inspired me to get back to unfinished projects 🙂
As I am President of the Bead Society of NH, I have seen Ann’s work for this project. The pieces are outstanding and Ann is right to be proud of herself. Her finished work through the years has improved dramatically, and I consider her to be a seed bead queen.
Congratulations, Ann! This is quite the accomplishment.
Ann I am so impressed that you completed this challenge you set for yourself. I look at the patterns in all of these magazines and I know I can’t complete them without help. Sorry to say we don’t have a bead shop in our county. You have made me rethink trying all of the many projects available. I need to challenge myself too. Congratulations Ann!
Shari from Lakeport, California
Wow! Your motivation and discipline are inspiring – Congratulations on this accomplishment!
Ann I am so impressed!! Good for you! I’ve considered a similar challenge and now I just might have to do it! If those are pictures of your work I am even more impressed and I love your color choices!