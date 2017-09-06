Beadwork Magazine October/November 2017

September 06, 2017 | Author: Interweave Editorial Staff | 1 Comment

<em>Beadwork</em> Magazine October/November 2017

Find 22 irresistible ideas for fall in the October/November 2017 issue of Beadwork. Braid a kumihimo bracelet with sparkly crystals, stitch the chic cover necklace made from Czech glass beads, or create a bracelet with Swarovski crystals and 24kt gold-plated seed beads — also available in a kit, with bonus earrings!

Get this issue today in our shop!

 

Posted in Beading | Tagged

One Comment

  1. Karen T at 3:55 pm September 6, 2017

    I was disappointed to see that the instructions for Melissa Grakowsky Shippee’s Czech Me Out necklace Oct/Nov 2017, did not include instructions for the earrings shown.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.