Beadwork Magazine October/November 2017

Find 22 irresistible ideas for fall in the October/November 2017 issue of Beadwork. Braid a kumihimo bracelet with sparkly crystals, stitch the chic cover necklace made from Czech glass beads, or create a bracelet with Swarovski crystals and 24kt gold-plated seed beads — also available in a kit, with bonus earrings!
Czech Me Out by Melissa Grakowsky Shippee
All eyes will be on this right-angle-weave and peyote-stitch necklace made predominantly of Czech-glass beads and finished with seed beads.
Autumn Sage Necklace by Agnieszka Watts
Stitch this girly necklace made of sparkling floral components, crystals, and a harmonious mix of stitches.
Petite Couronne Pendant by Alice Coelho
This vibrant pendant uses a variation of right-angle weave, circular peyote stitch, SuperDuos, and O beads to create what looks like a little wreath.
Timeless Necklace Twyla Harbick
Create a pendant reminiscent of an old-fashioned clock using right-angle weave, peyote stitch, herringbone stitch, and picots. Show off the pendant by suspending it from straps made of tubular herringbone stitch.
Poire Verte Necklace by Jennifer & Susan Schwartzenberger
Poire verte, meaning “green pear” in French, is the name given to this jaw-dropping necklace in honor of the bezeled fancy stones connected for the focal.
Art Deco-dence Cuff by Leslie Venturoso
Use bead embroidery, tubular right-angle weave, and peyote stitch to bezel a dramatic crystal fancy stone, then form Art Deco–inspired bands with cubic right-angle weave and picots.
Diamante Dance by Kassie Shaw
Steal the spotlight wearing this eye-catching necklace made of right-angle-weave units of pearls and crystal bicones that are finished with peyote-stitched seed beads and a suspended focal.
Sweet as Sugar Bracelet by Linda Anderson
This sweet and sparkly pastel bracelet is a piece of cake to braid, using basic kumihimo and simple wireworking.
Caliente Bracelet by Michelle Gowland
This bold bracelet is made of intricate medallions, the size of which can easily be altered with simple adjustments for a perfect bracelet fit.
Champagne Serenade Earrings by Evelína Palmontová
Create these earrings made of circular peyote stitch, picots, crystals, and two-hole beads in soft hues that add vintage appeal.
Lost in the Sahara by Hortense E. Thompson
Use two-needle right-angle weave, a variation of peyote stitch, and shaped beads in a golden palette to create a bracelet of repeating arrow motifs.
Royal Countess Cuff by Regina Payne
Form the base structure of this enchanting bracelet using a variation of peyote stitch and then embellish the beadwork with crystals and seed beads.
One Comment
I was disappointed to see that the instructions for Melissa Grakowsky Shippee’s Czech Me Out necklace Oct/Nov 2017, did not include instructions for the earrings shown.