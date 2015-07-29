Beadwork Corrections 2015

February/March 2015

Correction

Catherine Bracelet by Lisa Kan (page 72), excerpted from Bead Metamorphosis

In the Materials list, 10 g of 2-hole seed beads (SuperDuos) should actually be 20 g.

In Fig. 10, the thread should go through one additional SuperDuo and size 11 seed bead. (The written instructions in Step 22 are correct.)

Special Issue: Quick + Easy Beadwork, Winter 2015

Correction

Lily Pad Bracelet by Sandie Bachand (page 14) Materials/Resources Corrections

In the Materials list, “27 matte brown iris 6mm Japanese flat 2-hole squares (D)” are actually Czech, not Japanese.

In the Resources list, “Tila squares” should be listed as “CzechMates square tiles.”

  1. Flo H at 4:51 pm May 24, 2017

    Pharaoh’s Finery Bracelet, shows 15/0 in material list and in instructions. NOT shown in bracelet or diagrams. At least I don’t see them…have not yet started project, never done this type of beading with wrapping cording… TY

    • Tammy Honaman at 8:33 am May 25, 2017

      @Flo H – the size 15 seed beads are used in Outer stitches, triangular gap (in Step 2) and are added in Fig. 5. Thank you

