Beadwork Corrections 2015

Corrections: 2001 | 2002 | 2004 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016

February/March 2015

Correction

Catherine Bracelet by Lisa Kan (page 72), excerpted from Bead Metamorphosis



In the Materials list, 10 g of 2-hole seed beads (SuperDuos) should actually be 20 g.

In Fig. 10, the thread should go through one additional SuperDuo and size 11 seed bead. (The written instructions in Step 22 are correct.)

Special Issue: Quick + Easy Beadwork, Winter 2015

Correction

Lily Pad Bracelet by Sandie Bachand (page 14) Materials/Resources Corrections

In the Materials list, “27 matte brown iris 6mm Japanese flat 2-hole squares (D)” are actually Czech, not Japanese.

In the Resources list, “Tila squares” should be listed as “CzechMates square tiles.”