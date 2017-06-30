Beaded Beads: O, Canada! Celebrating the Sesquicentennial with a Custom Beaded Design

Did you know that Canada is turning 150 this year? July 1 marks our northern neighbor’s sesquicentennial! Canada’s heritage is rich with First Nations culture, including bead weaving. And to celebrate the country’s 150th anniversary, John Bead has commissioned a custom beaded bead.



John Bead is a wholesale bead retailer in Ontario, Canada. The company recently asked Canadian beader Debra Schwartz to design a beaded bead to mark the country’s sesquicentennial.

Debra designed the Canada Day Beaded Bead, which uses size 8 and 11 seed beads, Twin beads, and 7mm Czech glass beads. The design is a patriotic red and white pattern with a motif that resembles the points of the maple leaf on the Canadian flag. And as noted in the pattern instructions, there are coincidentally 150 size 11 seed beads on the outer surface of the beaded bead!



For more information about the Canada Day Beaded Bead, see John Bead’s blog post “Canada 150 Beaded Bead Tutorial.” To download the free pattern, see the Canada Day Beaded Bead PDF.



As a dual Canadian/U.S. citizen, I personally can’t wait to make this beaded bead! I only lived in Canada for 10 years, from ages 2 to 12, but I still have a strong affection for my childhood homeland. If you’ve never travelled north of the U.S. border, I strongly urge you to do so. Canada is one of the friendliest, most beautiful places on earth.

Now I’d better get busy on my own Canada Day Beaded Bead(s)!



Happy beading!

Lavon Peters,

Managing Editor, Beadwork magazine

For more beaded bead inspiration, check out these products in the Interweave Store!