Repairing Jewelry Quickly and Easily

Business Saturday

with Terri Haag, owner of Archeo~Arts

Terri Haag, owner of Archeo~Arts in Tucson, Arizona, is a bit of a restoration specialist. Not limited to just jewelry, Terri focuses on restoring a variety of objects, including art and artifacts. Her goal is to restore a piece in such a way that the repair is undetectable. Terri also has a wealth of knowledge regarding quick and easy jewelry repair.

Repairing Jewelry on the Quick

Q: How long have you been designing and making jewelry?

A: I make very little jewelry myself—what I actually do is incorrectly repair other people’s jewelry.

Q: What do you mean by “incorrectly”?

A: I don’t use silver solder or proper jewelry-repair methods to fix things. Instead, I use cold-soldering, which is what I call working with metal-filled epoxy putties.

Q: What is your preferred jewelry medium?

A: “Broken” is my favorite jewelry medium. Otherwise, I like sterling silver and semiprecious stones. Silver is soft, and replicating the look of silver is relatively easy.

Q: How did you get started repairing jewelry/jewelry restoration?

A: I started because I had all these great post earrings with missing posts, and it cost the earth to have them repaired “properly.” I figured out how to do it improperly and .from there I began reworking and combining broken bits. I couldn’t stand to throw away a beautiful earring just because the mate was lost. I started converting single earrings into pendants, pendants into earrings, and earrings and pendants into brooches.

Getting Started Repairing Jewelry Yourself

Q: How do you decide whether a piece is worth repairing?

A: I look at the basic esthetics. If a piece is ugly to begin with, it will still be ugly when it’s repaired. I also look at what else I have lying around that would work with the piece.

Q: What essential jewelry-repair tools and supplies do you recommend?

A: I love JB Weld two-part epoxy putty for metal. It’s incredibly easy to use, it’s super-strong, and it can be sanded, burnished, painted, embossed, engraved . . . you name it. It’s often stronger than the original metal! It’s fantastic stuff, and you can find it in almost any hardware store. Another can’t-do-without product is Amaco Rub ’n Buff rub-on/buff-off metallic paint, available at Michael’s. It has a high wax content, and when it dries you can buff it to a soft metallic shine that mimics real silver. Don’t be tempted to use any kind of paint instead! The rub-on finish over the dark gray epoxy putty provides an amazingly realistic result. I also love my flush-cut nippers, which can take off earring posts cleanly at the bottom.

More Tips on DIY Jewelry Repair

Q: Do you have an all-time favorite repair tip?

A: If you fake a stone with putty and colored filler, use thin layers of clear or colored nail polish to approximate the reflectance of a real polished stone. What kills most fakes is that the color might be a perfect match but the translucence or reflectance value is off, so the repair looks flat and obvious.

Q: Any other tips to share on repairing jewelry easily?

A: Epoxy putty can be confused with two-part epoxy or other liquid or semiliquid epoxy glues. Epoxy putty comes in a stick or in tubs and has the consistency of stiff modeling clay.

Q: What if you’re afraid you’ll ruin something?

A: Ask yourself, “What’s the worst that can happen?” If a piece was going to be thrown away anyway, allow yourself to go nuts.