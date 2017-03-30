Products We Love: Yarn Snip From Cocoknits

March 30, 2017 | Author: Interweave Editorial Staff

Products We Love: Yarn Snip From Cocoknits

Snip Yarn in Style

yarn snips Yarn Snip from Cocoknits yarn snips

Carefully snip yarn from the cone, skein, or your weaving without fear with the Yarn Snip from Cocoknits. Originally designed for knitters, this tool is perfect for weavers as well! The snip is hand-forged from black steel in one solid piece. It’s designed specifically for snipping yarn and thread, and only yarn and thread, so it’s less likely to get “borrowed” by friends and family looking for some scissors. The snip comes in a sturdy cardboard tube so you can slip it into a bag to take on the go without worrying about unwanted snipping. www.cocoknits.com

Posted in Weaving