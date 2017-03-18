10 Amazing World Records in Fiber Arts

BeWeave It or not, fiber artists are always accomplishing incredible tasks. You might’ve already known that, but you probably aren’t aware of some of the more off-the-wall world records involving fiber arts and textiles. From the Guinness World Records website, I’ve pulled some of the most interesting and impressive fiber arts feats.

The world record for the longest scarf knitted by an individual belongs to Helge Johansen of Oslo, Norway. The 14,978 foot, 6.16 inch-long scarf took 30 years to complete and is as long as 41.5professional American football fields.

I’m impressed by people who knit and people who run marathons. Those who do both of those things at the same time? Incredible. David Babcock of Kansas City, Missouri, holds the world record for knitting the longest scarf while running a marathon: he finished the race in 5 hours, 48 minutes, 27 seconds while knitting a 12 foot, 1.75-inch scarf.

More than 400 women in Borneo, Malaysia, currently hold the world record for the longest woven rug at 3,701 feet, 8.0686 inches. The women wove the rug to represent the culture and tradition of their indigenous tribe, Orang Ulu. The rug is longer than the tallest waterfall in the world, which is 3,212-foot Angel Falls in Venezuela.

Johannes Cichon created the widest loom at Jürgens GmbH & Co. in Emsdetten, Germany: it is 108.75 feet wide.

The National Federation of Women’s Institutes organized an event in London in which 3,083 people knitted at the same time in one location.

If you know someone with a head that’s 38 times the circumference of the average human head (I really hope you don’t), this hat would be the perfect fit! Industrais Textiles de Sudamerica in Peru created the world’s largest knitted hat at 66 feet, 3.2 inches in diameter and 56 feet, 10.6 inches tall.

And if you know someone with extremely large hands, these 13 foot, ¼ inch-long knitting needles are just for them! Jim Bolin created these needles, which were presented and measured in Casey, Illinois. And they work, too! Jeanette Huisinga knitted a square of ten stitches by ten rows with these gigantic things.

I love crochet because it can be so quick, but never have I seen it this quick: Lisa Gentry crocheted 5,118 stitches in 30 minutes in Monroe, Louisiana.

Inmates from 30 correctional centers in South Africa made the world’s largest crochet blanket. The 185,016-square-foot piece was created by 1,500 people for 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, organized by the Department of Correctional Services and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

As a beginner embroiderer, threading needles is the absolute bane of my existence. It takes me about five tries per minute without a blindfold. I aspire to someday be Wan Fuquan from China, who threaded 44 needles while blindfolded in one minute on the set of a TV show in Rome.

These are amazing feats, but I’m just thankful us regular fiber artists can have plenty of fun as well! But who knows? Maybe one of us can be the next fiber-arts world record holder!

—Jenna

