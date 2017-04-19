Weaving a Rainbow of Fiber Freaks!

A few short weeks ago, I had the pleasure of serving as one of the hosts for Interweave Yarn Fest, an educational weekend of weaving, spinning, knitting, and crochet here in Northern Colorado. What I LOVE about this annual event is that it brings me into direct contact with different fiber artists than I usually meet—I am a knitter, and I spend my days with Interweave focusing on our knitting and crochet programs. But at Yarn Fest, I dipped into weaving classes, talked wheels with spinning teachers, and oohed and aahed over people’s rigid-heddle projects as they wove at the evening happy hour. I even met a macramé artist!

It’s good to cross-pollinate, you know? To experience other crafts and the wonderful fiber freaks who pursue them. We all work with fiber, after all—it’s in the tools and the tricks which we differ.

And weavers got some tricks, y’all.

I’m learning more and more about the magic of weaving since new Handwoven editor Susan Horton joined us. Susan knows a LOT about weaving (which is why we hired her, of course), and she’s also really funny. The former editor and our associate editor were/are both remote employees, so having one of these loom tricksters in our midst has been great for Interweave’s knitters and spinners and crocheters and jewelry-makers. With Susan here, we have a full rainbow of fiber freaks. The same kind of rainbow I enjoyed at Yarn Fest.

So to celebrate this rainbow and our newly found wholeness as an editorial team in Colorado, I dug up a rainbow project that I fell in love with some years ago. For the March/April 2014 issue of Handwoven, Judy Ness wove a contemporary krokbragd rug using a bajillion colors of wool. More specifically, the weft consists of 36 colors. Look at this thing.

This 3-shaft project appeared in the March/April 2014 issue of Handwoven, which happens to be the best-selling issue of the magazine from the last several years. We still have print copies on hand, but they won’t last forever. Grab yours today and try working this rug on your own 4-shaft loom, with whatever wild colors you have on hand. And practice saying krokbragd (“croak-brahg”). I can’t stop saying it.

And! Please drop a line in the comments to say “Hi.” From one fiber freak to another, lemme just say: “I like hue.”

—Lisa

Featured Image: Colorful yarns for sale at Interweave Yarn Fest 2017

