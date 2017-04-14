Knitters in Boston Make Tiny Sweaters for Chickens

If you saw the last BeWeave It about villagers knitting sweaters for rescued elephants in India, you’ll understand why chickens in Boston are getting similar treatment. Many chickens aren’t well-equipped to handle cold New England winter temperatures: they lose their feathers or are more accustomed to tropical environments. Chickens’ egg production also slows in the winter because colder months aren’t a great time for baby chickens to be born, so the hens’ bodily egg-producing functions naturally slow.

Luckily for these Boston barnyard fowl, retirees in the area had a little extra time (and yarn) on their hands. At the Fuller Village retirement home in Milton, Massachusetts, a group of knitters heard word of the chilly chickens and decided to take on a new task: knitting tiny sweaters for them. These now well-dressed chickens live on the Mary M.B. Wakefield Charitable Trust estate.

Jenna

