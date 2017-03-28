TINKUY 2017: The Gathering of the Textile Artists

In November 2017, weavers, spinners, and other fiber enthusiasts from around the world will make their way to Cusco, Peru, for Tinkuy 2017: Gathering of the Textile Arts. Held every few years, Tinkuy celebrates not only textiles but also those who create them. The four-day international conference is organized by the Centro de Textiles Tradicionales del Cusco (CTTC) with Andean Textile Arts and features expert speakers, hands-on workshops, and a variety of special events including a spinning contest, documentary screenings, and much more.

Tinkuy 2017 begins on November 8 with a celebration, starting with a parade down the streets of Cusco to the convention center where Nilda Callañaupa Alvarez, founder and director of the CTTC and renowned Quechua weaver, will lead the event’s inauguration. Following Nilda’s introduction to Tinkuy, Andean spiritual leaders will give an offering, after which there will be a toast, music, and, of course, dancing. From there, the conference takes a more traditional turn as participants can attend their choice of programs and activities through November 11 when Tinkuy 2017 will end with a fashion show and a ceremonial passing of the torch to younger weavers. Registration information, as well as a full schedule of events, workshops, and other conference activities, can be found at http://andeantextilearts.org/tinkuy_2017.

For those who want an even deeper experience, a limited number of seats are available for a fourteen-day Tinkuy benefit tour which will take place November 5–19. The tour, which includes Tinkuy registration and a natural-dye workshop, takes visitors to highland villages and other places of interest throughout Peru, including Machu Picchu and other important cultural sites. Led by Nilda and Raul James Callañaupa, those on the tour will have a chance to meet and learn from Andean weavers and artisans in the highlands of Peru. For more information on the tour and how to register, visit www.andeantextilearts.org. Hurry! Early bird registration ends April 30!

Find more articles like these in Handwoven January/February 2017.

