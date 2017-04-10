Tie-up for Tabby on Eight Shafts
Hi Madelyn!
I have a 4-shaft Mighty Wolf and recently purchased an 8-shaft Norwegian table loom. I am new to eight shafts and am wondering how to do tabby (plain weave) on an 8-shaft loom?
Thank you!
Luci
Hi Lucy!
You are reminding me of the day I said to my weavers’ guild study group: “I just bought an 8-shaft floor loom. What is the tie-up?” I asked this because when I bought my 4-shaft loom (used), two treadles were already tied up to raise 1-3 vs 2-4 for tabby, and the four other treadles were tied to raise 1-2, 2-3, 3-4 and 1-4. I thought that was the tie-up for a 4-shaft loom (it worked just fine for whatever I had woven on it). I assumed 8-shaft looms also had a “tie-up” that just hadn’t been made on mine yet because the loom was brand new. The study group members looked at me for a long time before saying: “Well, you have to change the tie-up depending on what you want to weave.” (Actually, when they said that, I thought they meant that I had to tie-up a treadle, weave a pick, change the tie-up to that treadle, weave a pick. Luckily, that wasn’t what they meant.)
That was only the first time I became aware of how deep and wide and complex the world of weaving is. This is, in fact, why weaving is both so very rewarding and wonderful and sometimes so very frustrating and challenging.
So, the tie-up on your 8-shaft loom will be whatever it takes to raise every other warp thread for one pick and all the other threads for the other pick using the threading you have chosen. (I love that in weaving we really need a vocabulary word for those other every other warp threads. The fact that it is so hard to put into words something that explains or describes weaving processes is just another challenging aspect of this craft!)
So, if your shafts are threaded 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-7-6-5-4-3-2, every other thread is either on an odd shaft or an even shaft. Plain weave (tabby) will be produced by raising shafts 1-3-5-7 vs 2-4-6-8. But if you thread two blocks of Atwater-Bonson lace: 1-3-1-3-1-2, 1-4-1-4-1-2, notice that raising alternate threads will mean raising shaft 1 vs 2-3-4. Some threadings will not allow tabby at all. An advancing twill threaded 1-2-3-4, 2-3-4-5, 3-4-5-6, for example, will not allow raising every other thread no matter what you tie up.
I hope this makes sense—and welcome to the truly wonderful and challenging world of weaving with more than four shafts.
—Madelyn
If you have a weaving question we would love to hear from you! Please email Madelyn! Pictured: Starry Sky Placemats by Judit Ozoray Handwoven Sept/Oct 2016
View related & recent “Ask Madelyn” posts!
A Fear of Fraying
Broken Selvedges, Floor Looms, and Table Looms
Broken Warp Thread
Broken Warp Thread Woes
Broken Warp Threads
Broken Warp Threads Throughout Weaving
Carrying Multiple Wefts Along the Selvedges
Combining Plain Weave and Lace
Converting Metric Reeds to Inches
Dense Sett for Better Selvedges?
The False Cross
Half Dukagång and a Correction
Help! I Forgot to Tie the Cross
How to Handle Unused Shafts
How to Use a Temple
Quigley and Half Satin
Raising the Height of Floating Selvedges
Reasons for a Broken Warp at the Edge
Sizes for Table Runners
Sleying the Reed for Specific Setts
The Best Yarn to Use for Baby Blankets
Too Late to Use a Temple?
Warping Stripes With a Paddle
Weaving With Sari Silk
Working With Floating Selvedges
Woven Baby Blankets Continued
Use the SEARCH box to find even more posts. Search for “Ask Madelyn” and “Madelyn van der Hoogt” and browse the “Articles” results.
Explore these weaving resources in our shop!