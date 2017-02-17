Submit! There’s no feeling like it.

I find it odd that weaving is a big—make that huge—part of my life and yet somehow when I first wound a warp escapes me. (Actually, for a while, the whole process of winding a warp escaped me.) But what I do clearly remember is the very first Handwoven that I bought—the November/December 1999 issue. I remember feeling it seemed exotic and even sort of otherworldly. I studied the cover and the projects within the magazine and wondered about the people who created such wonderful things. The possibility for me to do what they did felt way out of my realm. I had no idea then, that the projects were woven by people much like me.

About seven years after weaving my first sampler (which sadly now resides in a Connecticut landfill), I felt confident enough to enter my work into a contest. My doubleweave pillow was shown at the New England Weavers Seminar (NEWS), and then actually won the Handwoven Weaving for the Home award. Ok, yes, I remember that moment very well. Frankly, I was astonished. Several months later, I moved to California. While adjusting to a new guild, freeway system, and the Southern California life style, I received a phone call from Madelyn van der Hoogt, Handwoven editor at the time. Would I like to submit my pillow design to the magazine?, she asked. Would I like to?! I managed to reply that I would love to share the design, and that yes, ahem, I had taken notes and could write up the draft and specifications.

That was the beginning of my relationship with Handwoven. Since that time, I’ve continued to study, weave, sample, and discuss weaving whenever possible. I’ve submitted multiple project proposals to the magazine; some were not accepted, some were, and some even made the cover. Four years ago, editor Anita Osterhaug, asked if I wanted to work as a freelance technical editor. The opportunity was right up my alley: combining my obsession with weaving, detail-oriented brain, and love of the written word.

Now I am embarking on yet another relationship with Handwoven—as the editor. I’m scared and excited and eager to work with a dynamic group of creative people. I’m grateful to the editors before me who have offered their support and assistance. I hope you will come along with me on this new adventure.

Please consider this call for submissions for our November/December 2017 issue with the theme: On the Shoulders of Giants. I can assure that you will remember the first time that your work appears in Handwoven. There is no feeling like it in the world. It’s otherworldly, maybe even exotic.

Call for Submissions:

November/December 2017

On the Shoulders of Giants

We stand on the shoulders of the twentieth century greats who have kept the art of handweaving alive and flourishing. This issue will feature patterns from giants Mary Meigs Atwater, Harriet Tidball, Mary Black, Bertha Gray Hayes, Annie Albers, Else Regensteiner, and other heroes.

DEADLINES

Proposals DUE (Both projects and articles): 3/17/2017

Projects DUE: 5/5/2017

Articles DUE: 5/12/2017

Send proposals to Handwoven@interweave.com.

Handwoven Submission Guidelines

Weave well,

Susan

Find Susan’s work in Handwoven!